The untidy parking lot teased the residents in Kauklahti until a landscaping expert and property manager came up with a new kind of solution.

Gray and non-stimulating parking lots are usually sheltered landscapes.

In Kauklahti, Espoo, it was invented that this did not have to be the case. The parking area can be aesthetically pleasing.

Now the parking lot of the three condominiums is bordered by a 30-meter-wide work consisting of colorful, geometric concrete slabs and a metal fence. The work at Riiantie 1-4 is called “Rallying point”, And it was designed for Espoon Asunnot oy by a Helsinki-based artist Lotta Hänninen.

Originally the embankment was occupied by weeds and fist-sized rocks. As the train passed the adjacent railway, the rocks gradually fell down into the parking lots.

“It was untidy all the time and required regular repairs,” says Espoo Housing’s landscaping expert Risto Vuori.

The mountain and the property manager discussed at the coffee table what should be done about it. Espoo Asunnot has previously ordered mural from Upeart, which produces various art projects. However, mural would not have been a sustainable solution, so they ended up with a stacking pattern.

“Kauklahti is an old Hanseatic-style area. We always planned everything for the slope from the coat of arms of Hannunva, ”says Risto Vuori, Espoon Asunnot oy’s landscaping expert.­

Espoon Asunnot is a city-owned company that offers affordable rental apartments. The neighborhood was most interested in how much money was spent on the slope.

In any case, something should have been done for the embankment, so there was no significant cost difference in the implementation of the art compared to the traditional renovation, Vuori says.

“Did we need that? We may not, but it is not wasted if it brings joy to the residents of the area and to the passengers of the trains and buses passing by. We didn’t use any gold plates in it. ”

Harvan the mind rests in the bustling parking landscape of cars, but Mountain finds parking and aesthetics an awkward equation.

Older parking spaces are designed for smaller cars. However, the sizes and numbers of cars have increased over the years, with additional parking space being applied for first in the surrounding green areas.

“The end result is asphalt, luminaires and heat poles. As an environment, it is closer to an industrial area than a comfortable place to live. ”

However, the options for beautifying the parking lot are limited. There is no desire to do activities in the area that could entice children to play in the cars.

“On the other hand, I doubt that Tokyo will hardly see our Espoo mural and concrete slabs by busload. If I am wrong, then we build better interfaces. “

Mountain believes that the art environment improves living comfort. In the parking lot, the gaze is now focused on other than cars. The work distracts from things that don’t necessarily appeal to the eye as well.

When wet, the contrast of the concrete is even stronger, and the colors shine farther.

However, just cleaning up the parking lot is not enough for the Mountain, which has just gotten up and running. With art, we can make everyday and grim things more enjoyable, he believes.

“Next, it would make sense to do something for those trash can.”