HS Espoo | The thrombus crashed out of nowhere in the middle of a detached house in Espoo – High school student videotaping the vortex: “Yes, it scared me”

October 6, 2020
in World
0

A high school student photographed a thrombus in the City Rock of Espoo on Tuesday morning. The sight was a frightening experience.

Espoo resident high schooler Diana Seiger was walking to a bus stop in the City Rock on Tuesday morning at eight o’clock as he looked up at the sky.

There was a giant vortex, a thrombus.

“I immediately dug into the camera and started shooting. I haven’t seen anything like it before, ”Seiger says.

Seiger followed the course of the thrombus for about five minutes. The vortex plunged from the cloudy sky down into a quiet residential area.

“It spun for a moment, and then started to fall apart and crash.”

The strange sight was a scary experience, according to Seiger.

“I was wondering if I should go ahead or go back home,” Seiger says.

“Yes, it scared me.”

The video he captured was immediately sent by Seiger to his parents. The parents also stated that it was a thrombus.

“I didn’t even know before that there could be people like that in Finland,” says Seiger.

Forecan meteorologist on duty Juha Föhr is a little surprised that at this time of year you can see thrombi.

“It’s not terribly common, as it’s no longer even in late summer,” Föhr says.

“It’s been a deaf cloud locally and deafening rain has passed in the morning. There was even a small chance of thunder. ”

However, according to Föhr, the time for thronging thrombi is over from this day.

“I don’t think there will be more.”

.

