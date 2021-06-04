HS Espoo | The student started an unpaid internship at the hospital, but he should pay a salty price for parking: “The situation feels insane”

Nursing students completing their internship as part of their studies are not entitled to staff-priced parking in Jorvi and Meilahti. The practical reason is Meilahti’s constant shortage of parking spaces.

For a nursing student came as a surprise how expensive parking is in the Jorvi hospital area.

Living in Nummela Mia Taskinen began a four-week internship at Jorvi Hospital in early June. Before starting the internship, he set out to find out where he could park the car for the working day. Traveling from Nummela to Jorvi on public roads is not an option for Taskinen.

He was surprised to hear that students doing the internship are not eligible for staff to pay for cheaper parking. Instead, students should pay the same price for parking as customers, or 1.20 euros per hour.

The amount seemed large, especially when it comes to unpaid training.

“It’s big money for a student. You are in free work and somehow should also live. The price would have been different for the staff price. ”

Taskinen wondered about the situation on a Facebook group in Espoo. Through it, a hint was found about a free parking lot about a kilometer from Jorvi.

He has now kept his car there for working days.

“It’s not travel long, but it does take time to walk there too. However, there are very many free parking spaces in Jorvi, so the situation feels insane in that sense as well. ”

Husin Supervisor of HUS Kiinteistöt Oy, which is responsible for operational parking Lasse Himmanen recognizes the situation described by Taskinen.

He says that the practice has its roots in the Meilahti hospital area, where there is a severe shortage of parking spaces.

In Meilahti, a solution was once made that only employees can buy a staff parking permit. The practices were intended to be uniform so that nursing students completing their internships in Jorvi and Meilahti would not be in an unequal position.

“I know it always feels unreasonably individual. Especially when it comes to students who do unpaid internships, ”Himmanen says.

The situation in Jorvi is miserable in the sense that there would be enough parking space in Jorvi for students as well. In Meilahti, on the other hand, there is an acute shortage of parking spaces.

“It has been desired that students do not go to the selection of internships because of this. Meilahti, Jorvi and Peijas all have the same policy, ”says Himmanen.

According to him, the harmonization of parking practices has also been considered in Porvoo.

Meilahti the parking problem has been going on for a long time, and relief is not promised right away. The goal is to increase the number of parking spaces, but the schedule is still a question mark.

In Hus, various ways have now been considered to influence parking. For example, a model is planned in which, instead of an annual parking permit, a cheaper staff price would be paid only for the actual parking.

“Once a person has bought a one-year permit, it easily thinks that once they have paid for it, it should also be used every day. The new pricing model is intended to make it easier for people to choose another mode of transport as well. This would ensure that there is a place for those who are forced to come by car, ”says Himmanen.

The new parking model should be introduced next year.

Taskisen the plans are affected by the parking situations in Jorvi and Meilahti. In Meilahti, he does not want to apply for jobs or internships due to an awkward parking situation. The attractiveness of Jorvink is undermined by the price of parking.

“My next internship is in Lohja and I think I would rather apply for parking there in the future. Jorvi’s on-call service could be more versatile in terms of learning, but parking does affect this. ”

He hopes Hus would reconsider the pricing of parking in Jorvi for students.

“If we want future employees, we should pay attention to this.”

