HS Espoo | The shopping center took hard action in Kauniainen: Young people cycling inside are threatened with a criminal report

Young people do tricks on wheels inside the Grani Shopping Center. The situation is hopeless, says the mall manager.

Commercial center There have been several dangerous situations in Gran Kauniainen in recent months, as a group of young people have invented cycling inside the shopping center.

Shopping Center Manager Heli Vainio says the situation is hopeless.

“The boys ride bikes and do tricks like lifting the front wheels into the air inside the mall. Customers are easily at risk in these situations. ”

Nasty situations are easily found in the shopping centre’s narrow corridors, which have a large number of customers, especially during the busiest times.

Disruptive behavior According to Vainio, has continued in the shopping center for more than a year. Young people can enter the mall through automatically opening doors.

“It is estimated that there are boys aged 12–14 in the group, who are of primary school age,” Vainio says.

Dangers with young people cycling happen almost every day, even though the mall staff, security guards and even customers have asked the boys to move outside.

“Friendly requests have not helped so far. We really have no choice but to ask us not to drive. ”

Now the mall has resorted to tough measures. The center is currently filing a criminal report when it notices a young man cycling inside.

“Crime reports are the only way. I’m not happy to do this, but I haven’t come up with any other way, ”says Vainio, the director of the shopping center.

According to Vainio, the boys and their parents have been difficult to approach due to the data protection law.

“I can’t send pictures of the boys to schools in the area, so I have to approach the police.”

According to Vainio, the best way to discuss and agree on the issue would be some kind of street mediation, where the boys and their parents would be present.

“But it’s impossible when we don’t know who it is.”

Crime report in doing so must report the suspected crime. According to Vainio, the most appropriate category in this case is “minor crime”.

Crime reports are the mall’s way of warning boys.

“For some reason, it has become generally accepted to be cycling inside the mall. But it has to end. Cycling causes dangerous situations and it is not in accordance with good manners, ”Vainio says.

Vainio has already reported a few crimes.

“I hope I don’t have to do anything anymore.”

Beauties city ​​spokesman Markus Jahnsson according to the city, youth workers patrol six nights a week in places where young people move.

Youth facilities have not been open during the Crown Period.

Responsible youth counselor Kermit Haapalainen answers the phone when returning from a tour of the Gran Mall. Even youth workers visit the mall several times a day.

“I’ve seen a mall young people leading the bikes, but I have not seen to play tricks,” says Haapalainen.

According to Haapalainen, the best way to communicate with young people would be to talk.

“Once a cyclist is found, the guard should talk to the young person and not just evict them. Not all young people may have realized how much danger the elderly can pose. Even young people have grandparents through whom the situation can be better understood, ”says Haapalainen.

Commercial center has previously been featured in the media. A year ago, Helsingin Sanomat reported the shopping mall, completed in 2001, evokes emotion. Jari Sarasvuo barked in the story of the mall vomiting and ectoplasm.