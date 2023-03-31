HS Espoo | The sauna in Matinkylä’s new swimming hall was damaged in just one year

The constant problems of the new Matinkylä swimming pool arouse wonder among visitors. Now one of the two saunas on the men’s side has been out of use for a longer time due to the poor condition of the boards.

Only Matinkylä’s one-year swimming pool is still struggling with problems.

Previous failures have included, among other things, challenges with the electrical cabinets in the changing rooms, impractically high sauna benches, non-functioning faucets and constantly breaking glass doors of the saunas.

Several problems have been fixed, but new ones appear. Now one of the saunas on the men’s side has been out of use for a longer time.

Regularly visiting the swimming pool Tapio Häivä remembers that the sauna would have been out of use for up to a month.

Thing arouses wonder and discussion among the sauna-goers on the boards of the second sauna, which is still in operation.

“Every time it’s talked about, the last time I went to the swimming pool was yesterday and it stirred up emotions. No one really knows what causes it. Even the cashier couldn’t answer why the sauna was out of use when I asked,” says Häivä.

One of the fellow sauna users even visited the unused sauna to take a look, but no visible fault could be observed.

Matinkylä residents had to wait a long time for a new swimming hall. In April 2022, it finally opened its doors to visitors.

Although one sauna is still in use, the problem is that its capacity is not really enough for all the saunas that want it. According to Häivä, the problem is accentuated when there are many visitors.

“When I visited on the weekend, sometimes there was only standing room in the sauna.”

Espoo city CEO of the facilities business Maija Lehtinen confirms that one of the men’s saunas is out of order.

“The condition of the ferries prevents their use. It is temporarily out of use and we will try to get it back in use in a couple of weeks”, says Lehtinen.

What does it mean that the condition of the boards prevents use?

“The ferries have a bit of repair work to do right now. The use of the swimming pool is so heavy that it is necessary to ensure their safety.”

Matinkylä’s swimming pool is designed for around 400,000 visitors a year. For example, at the end of last year there were about 25,000-30,000 visitors per month.

Multi have wondered how the new, 33 million euro swimming hall can have so many defects.

“It is normal when a new hall is put into use that there are defects and deficiencies during the two-year warranty period that are repaired. Somehow, there just happened to be a lot of them here,” he says.

According to him, the repairs are also delayed a little by the fact that the maintenance break in the hall is short and always only once a week on Tuesday mornings. Not all repairs can always be handled within that time frame.

In cooperation with the contractors, however, the aim is to carry out repairs quickly.

“There has been a lot of feedback from visitors through the Espoo.fi page. We have tried to write there that we are aware of the matter and we are trying to get things fixed as soon as possible.”

Many faults have already been fixed and it receives praise from visitors.

“It is good that those previous shortcomings have been addressed. For example, the sauna railings have been added to the sauna and the problems in the lockers in the dressing room have disappeared. There used to be long lines of them broken, but now they have been repaired,” says Tapio Häivä.