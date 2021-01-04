HS Espoo | The Queen of Denmark was at a young scout camp in Espoo – Years later Berit Sundtström-Kyti saw the Queen gesture towards her old campsite

Berit Sundström-Kyti from Espoo remembers how the Crown Princess showed Hagalund’s fields years later and said that she was there as a patrol girl.

HS Espoo reported a few weeks ago the Queen of Denmark Margaret II’s from a youth tent trip to Otsolahti, Espoo.

According to a few sources, the queen would have spent the night as a young scout in a tent on the shores of Otsolahti, and inspired by this trip, the nearby park in Tapiola has been named Køgenpuisto.

However, no particularly reliable sources or additional information about the patrol trip had been found. Even the Danish royal house’s communication could not reveal its larger crumbs of information about the expedition.

Eventually A message leaked to HS Espoo’s e-mail, which sheds light on the events a bit.

Espoo resident Berit Sundström-Kyti, 84, remembers a large scout camp in Espoo around 1950. Instead of Otsolahti, the camp was held in the adjacent field and meadow of Hagalund. The field was located on the west side of the current Tapiola Center.

Rumor had it at the time that the then Crown Princess of Denmark was also present at the scout camp. Sundström-Kyti herself was about 15 years old at the time.

“The princesses of Sweden, Denmark and Norway were interesting people for the teenage girl at the time,” she says.

Sundström-Kyti of course he wanted to see the Crown Princess. He jumped on the back of a bicycle at his home in Haukilahti and cooled up to Tapiola. The meadow there had a huge number of tents as well as girls and boys in scout costumes.

“I didn’t see the princess. It may be that I just didn’t recognize when there were a lot of teenage girls there, ”says Sundström-Kyti.

It is quite possible that the young princess was indeed present. Mother of Princess Margrethe, born in 1940, Queen Ingrid, is known to have met Finnish scouts numerous times.

Later However, Berit Sundström-Kyti met the princess with certainty. At that time, an Espoo resident worked as a tourist hostess for Tapiola.

Lived in September 1968. The Danish royal young couple visited Helsinki and Espoo in honor of Denmark Week. Marry Princess Margrethe and Prince Henrik had gone in June 1967.

The program of the visit included an introduction to the exhibitions of Danish artists and the opening of the Helsinki International Fair.

On September 18, the program also included a tour of Helsinki, Tapiola and Otaniemi. It was that Wednesday afternoon that Berit Sundström-Kyti finally met the princess.

President Kekkonen, Crown Princess Margrethe and Prince Henrik skipped at the opening of the Helsinki International Fair in September 1968.­

Berit Sundström-Kyti remembers the company’s visit to Tapiola’s legendary Linnunrata restaurant.

The restaurant was located on the 12th floor in the middle of Tapiola, and the views extended far to the new garden district and Helsinki. The Housing Foundation served refreshing drinks to the party at the restaurant.

Sundström-Kyt remembered two things about the visit. First of all, President Urho Kekkonen seemed terribly nervous.

“He thinks we were all an hour too late on schedule,” Sundström-Kyti recalls.

President Kekkonen even set up his adjutant in front of the Danish royals.

“It was terribly embarrassing.”

Second the thing that came to mind about the visit was this.

The future queen of Denmark stood in front of a large window in a restaurant in the Milky Way, pointing her hand in the direction of the fields of Hagalund.

“He said he’s been to a scout camp there,” Sundström-Kyti recalls.

According to Sundström-Kyt’s memoirs, at that time, in 1968, there were still fields in Hagalund.

The picture has been published in Tapiola Today 34/1968 with the caption “Princess Margrethe drew her name gracefully and elegantly in the guest book of the Housing Foundation, followed by Prince Henrik, Commercial Director Tiihonen and Council Chairman Laine. The photo was taken in a restaurant in the Milky Way in 1968.­

Housing Foundation the newsletter from 1968 contains pictures of the princess’s visit.

According to the newsletter, the princess had told a representative of the Housing Foundation, the deputy judge To Heikki von Hertzen thus:

“I have probably been here ever before. These landscapes look so familiar. I guess there used to be a patrol girl camp here years ago. ”

The mystery is thus solved. It was not just a rumor that Queen Margaret II had been at a camp in Espoo in her youth.

Margaret II was crowned Queen in 1972.