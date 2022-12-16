HS Espoo | The police picked up Santa Claus

The police of Länsi-Uusimaa escorted the chilled Santa to a warm place. At the end of the story, HS collects readers’ experiences of Santa’s visits.

For Christmas it’s still quite a week, but Santa Claus is already on the move.

The latest sighting of the goat is in Western Uusimaa, where on Thursday morning, in freezing weather, the first task of the police was to check the condition of a man sitting in the yard. He had dressed up as Santa Claus.

“The goat was found slightly chilled and having consumed a little too much fortified mulled wine. We offered a ride to a warm place, from which it was then good to continue towards the eve that will come in a week,” the police’s Facebook update reads.

Bridge one time it was a drunken man, but often on Christmas Eve also rental goats can cause various disturbances. However, the situations usually do not progress to criminal reports.

The police of Länsi-Uusimaa have not found any criminal reports in the last five years, for example, about drunk driving or other larceny in which the rental goat was involved, says the crime commissioner Janne Saari about police communication.

“Neither a sled nor a car has derailed into a ditch,” he says.

The narrative that the goat would arrive in a small car to hand out gifts or jump behind the wheel of a car does not seem to be appropriate, at least in Western Uusimaa.

“Mainly, the goats do their job in style. Of course, not all possible dissatisfaction comes to the attention of the police.”

But even though the buck himself has not participated in criminal activities, his reputation has been exploited in connection with small frauds.

According to Saare, the Länsi-Uusimaa police have come to the attention of a couple of cases in recent years in which a family has ordered Santa Claus as a guest on Christmas Eve. The money has been taken, but the goat has never been found.

“A good character has been used as a tool to commit a crime, and the children have also been disappointed.”