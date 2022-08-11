HS Espoo | The mural that shook the Espoo neighborhood will be removed – A new work is being sought to replace it, which may even have sound

The mural depicting the kiss of a retired couple is receding in Karakallio. Something completely new will take its place.

Karakallio has become known for its spectacular murals in recent years. Now perhaps the most iconic of them all has to give way, when Espoon Asunnot oy is renovating the residential apartment building it owns.

An artist from Tampere Teemu Mäenpään the mural he made shows a show of affection between a retired couple. The characters in the work have prototypes from real life. Of the Karakallians Esko and Ritva Ketolan life changed in 2018 when they became models for a huge work of art.

Karakallion art coordinator of Karakallio Creative, which is behind the murals Jorgon Fanaris says that Espoo Asunnot studied for a long time the possibility of keeping the old mural in place. However, no way was found.

A new thermal plastering will be done on the facade, on top of which a sheeting surface will be built. Plating is not suitable for the traditional wall painting technique, but since we want to continue to have art in the house, we are now looking for something different to decorate the facade.

Espoon Asunnot orders a new artwork for the facade. Upeart, a company specializing in murals, organized a job search in cooperation with Espoo Asuntoje and Karakallio Creative, where a selected artist or group of artists creates a new work on the side of an apartment building. The job search closed on Sunday.

“We got a whopping 91 participants, which includes several top names in public art,” Fanaris praises.

In the future, a new work of art will appear on the side of the apartment building at Karakalliontie 1.

Panel decides on a work from among the applicants, which will finally be realized. In addition to Fanaris and art experts, the jury includes Mäenpää, who created the previous artwork.

“It’s great that Teemu Mäenpää is involved in influencing what kind of work is chosen,” says Fanaris.

Three artists are invited to the draft phase, after which the work to be commissioned will be selected at the end of October. Fanaris cannot yet say what the final work will be like. The artists are given completely free hands to come up with the most suitable topic and work for them and the area they live in.

“The material has already been chosen when the renovation plan is this far along. That’s why we don’t want to limit the artistic dimension any more.”

It is possible to add sound to the work plan. Since it is a residential building and a public space, the sound cannot be disturbing or always audible. Sound art could be listened to online and with headphones, for example.

“In the long term, Karakallio could be profiled more widely as a residential area presenting sound art,” says Fanaris.

