HS Espoo | The mother giving birth detained the baby so that the father could arrive – the midwives of Espoo Hospital tell true stories about the critical moments of childbirth

The midwives of Espoo Hospital, Tia Tuomi and Hanna-Mari Aflatuni, tell what kind of births they have remembered and what their job is like.

Espoo in the lower lobby of the hospital, the first to marvel at the peace. The rush and pain are elsewhere, on the other floors of the hospital. Hidden behind the doors of the compartments.

At the main entrance, a mother and father meet, carrying a car seat together. It sleeps a new person, maybe a day or two old. Otherwise, it is quiet.