HS Espoo | The more than 100-year-old school was to be demolished due to indoor air problems – Then a huge blockage was found in the chimney

The Rödskogs skola in northern Espoo was to be demolished. Resident activists rolled up their sleeves and commissioned a new survey of indoor air. A surprising discovery was made in the chimney.

16.2. 13:12

Röylän the decisive moments of the fate of the nursery are at hand. The City of Espoo and the Pro Rödskog association have negotiated the possibility of selling the school to the association for a purchase price of 20,000 euros.

If the transaction does not provoke opposition, the matter will proceed to the annual meeting of the association for decision. If the board and members of the association approve the purchase intentions, the transaction itself will proceed.

“After that, we put the money on the table and move on to the phase of the first renovation,” says the president of the association Matts Dumell.

In northern Espoo The school was closed in the summer of 2019. Moisture and mold damage had already been found in the school and its fifty students were transferred to evacuation facilities at the Kalajärvi school.

Rödskogs skola, or Röylä School, was the only Swedish-language primary school in Espoo north of Ring Road III. The oldest part of the wooden school was built in 1917, so the school has a long history in the area.

According to the city, the school should not be renovated and was even threatened with demolition.

Population did not digest the decision. The activists founded the Pro Rödskog association, which aims to save the old nursery and restore it to the locals.

“However, that is the most important building in these villages,” Dumell describes.

The association and the city agreed that the association would order new reports on the condition and repair needs of the school building. Dumell says a surprising blockage has been revealed to be the source of indoor air problems.

A huge pile of nesting materials brought by birds, weighing tens of kilos, was found in the air-conditioning chimneys. When the chimney was opened, the problem disappeared.

“There was better air than outside,” Dumell laughs.

Building of course needs more refurbishment. Necessary repairs are needed, for example, in the kitchen and wet rooms. The repairs would cost an estimated € 100,000.

Later, the association also intends to carry out other renovation work at the school and, for example, find out how to change oil heating to a more environmentally friendly form.

The association intends to apply for funding from various foundations. There are no secure agreements yet, but discussions have already begun.

“I would see that we have every chance to get that money.”

If everything is going as planned, the building would be ready for inspection by the authorities as early as next autumn.

Dumell describes the demand for facilities as huge. The historic building would not be left empty after renovation. The association hopes that users and young people in particular will be users, as the school building was once erected for them. Most importantly, though, the building would serve the villagers, Dumell says.