HS Espoo | The mold school was renovated twice with big money in Espoo – Now a completely healthy 1950s building is being rolled out of the yard

Soon, only the demolition waste of Karakallio’s probably oldest apartment building will remain.

Espoo The teacher-dormitory of Rastaala School in Karakallio will soon be remembered.

Demolition of the building has progressed rapidly.

Architect Hope Pellin designed by Rastaala School The Central House was built in 1952 in connection with the school as a teachers’ dormitory.

At the same time, the dormitory was probably the oldest residential apartment building in Karakallio, as the actual construction of the area began in 1965. Construction progressed block by block, with the last houses being completed in the oldest area of ​​Karakallio in 1972.

In its final years, the first and second floors of the dormitory housed the school’s teaching facilities as well as the afternoon club facilities.

Hope Pell’s handwriting was also the lower building of the school, completed in 1952. The superstructure, completed in 1968, was designed by an architect Erkki Pasanen.

The lower building was renovated in 1998, the upper building was renovated and expanded in 2010.

An indoor air problem was identified in the substructure in 2018. The building was renovated due to the problem, and the renovation was completed in the spring of 2019.

Central house that is, the former teachers ’dormitory last served as the school’s evacuation facilities when the Rastaala school’s underbuilding was repaired in 2018-2019.

According to a survey conducted in the former dormitory, there were no indoor air problems. So why did Espoo decide to demolish the dormitory?

“As this was an old residential building where the teaching facilities had been built, they do not correspond to modern modern learning environments,” Mauri Laurila says.

“In addition, the teacher’s dormitory facilities became redundant when the renovations to the substructure were completed. A demolition permit has been obtained from the building inspectorate for demolition. ”

According to Laurila, the teacher’s dormitory was not sold because part of the plot was considered necessary to keep the educational activity reserved for future space needs.

Read more: The entire apartment building was sold for less than half a million euros in Espoo – The apartments will be for sale if the buyer succeeds in a carefully supervised renovation