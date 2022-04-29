Saturday, April 30, 2022
HS Espoo | The lights of the Espoo tower were supposed to shine on all the windows in the suburbs – Why did the ambitious building collapse?

April 29, 2022
The Tapiola Central Tower, which was completed in 1961, housed a renowned restaurant for decades. In recent years, the audience has not had anything to do with the observation deck of the tower. What happened to the house that was considered brave?

As a landmark it could be described.

It is visible far to the Western Passage and shines in the dark sky of Tapiola like a lighthouse.

It has a glorious past, a slightly shabby present, and an even bleak future.

This is Tapiola’s Central Tower, which may soon flourish again, as real estate development and investment company HGR Property Partners is looking to buy the entire apartment building.

