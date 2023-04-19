HS Espoo | The “kilometer king” is pursuing an unimaginable skiing goal in Espoo

Many are waiting for summer, but Oitta’s slopes are hoping for a back winter. The most enthusiastic skiers can’t wait to end the ski season, but their dream is to continue until May Day.

Spring sun warms comfortably from the blue sky, and many have already cleaned their winter gear into storage. The weather is starting to be suitable for gardening, cycling and other summer hobbies.

However, on Tuesday morning in Oittaa, Espoo, there is no mood for the approaching summer. Despite the long season, not everyone’s skiing quota has been filled yet. Even though it’s a weekday morning, happy skiers whiz by on the track at such a brisk pace that the counts get messed up after 40 skiers.

For the time being, there are still several kilometers of track here, although the grassy area is menacingly taking up more space every day.

Mirja Kosonen from Espoo skied possibly her last skis of the season on Tuesday. Oittaa’s track maintenance team does an admirable job of him.

Oita is currently one of the last places in the capital region where you can still ski.

“Yes, everything is starting to end here, you have to surrender to the summer. There are no other places open in Espoo other than Oittaa, but you can still ski in Paloheinä in Helsinki,” says the outdoor recreation manager responsible for the slopes of the city of Espoo Petri Forsman.

The days of Oitta’s tracks are also numbered. It may very well be the penultimate week of the season.

“In a few years, we have been able to make it to May Day with cannon snow, but now it may not be possible. That’s how warm the weather is. During the next week, however, according to the forecasts, the weather will get colder. If this happens, it might be possible to get the snow to stay until May,” Forsman thinks.

Until Friday, however, he promises with certainty that he will be able to ski in Oittaa.

Information the fact that the last moments of skiing may be at hand saddens skiers.

“It does feel quite sad. After all, it’s been quite a long season when you’ve been able to ski in April,” says the Helsinki native Päivi Konttila.

From Espoo Mirja Kosonen he wouldn’t be ready to stop either. About 500 kilometers have been accumulated this season, but he didn’t really get up to speed until the spring.

“This may be the last time I get to ski this season. Feeling sick. But I have to give special thanks to the track maintenance. Unbelievable work, especially in the beginning and end of the season,” he praises.

Päivi Konttila from Helsinki went skiing in Paloheinä on Monday, and on Tuesday it was Oitta’s turn. For him, the season should continue.

Maintenance team and Petri Forsman is also praised by many others. For example, they have been praised profusely on social media.

Especially this late in the ski season, it is hard work to make the season continue as long as possible. A large pile of snow has been collected near the tracks, from which the maintenance team is fetching new snow with trucks. Just the previous afternoon, new snow was brought again to replace the melted snow and the slopes were improved.

Although it may seem that way, the ski season in Oitta has not been exceptionally long. According to Forsman, several seasons have already started in November and continued until May Day.

However, in previous years, the shorter loop in the meadow area has melted away faster. Now you can still ski very well in it.

Multi At this point, the avid skier has already put his skis away for next season. Skiers who continue to persevere seem to have one thing in common, that they are truly passionate enthusiasts.

The people from Vantaa are definitely among the most passionate Esko Vähäsöyrinki. The question of a fellow skier running by also speaks volumes:

“Oh, are you talking about the Kilometer King?”

The title is deserved. Vähäsöyrinki aims to accumulate 6,000 kilometers this season, just like last season. Every morning he skis at least 30 kilometers and has calculated that about nine skiing sessions are still needed.

“I have said Forsman’s Petethat you keep the tracks until May Day, so that I can accumulate kilometers”, Vähäsöyrinki says.