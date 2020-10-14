HS Espoo | The infamous Hista straight was “the worst deer straight in the republic” – Behind the Triangle began the road to fear for his life

Hista’s straight line, located on the current Turku Fairway, once attracted both deer and gulls to the road. Tell HS your memories of the infamous snippet.

“Police says quite directly that on the way to the country from the intersection of Ring Road Three and Turku Road for about six kilometers, the spirit is lazy, ”Wrote in Ilta-Sanomat in the summer of 1988.

“The Espoo police are convinced that the worst deer line in the republic can be found in its area. It hits the deer roads of Northern Ostrobothnia lightly from the board. ”

Espoo Around Hista, it was really worth lightening the throttle. The section of Finland’s first motorway north of Ämmässuo in Espoo, from Hesta towards Kirkkonummi, was especially known for its crashes.

Over the years, several deer crashes occurred on a stretch of road just under two kilometers long and were feared even before the highway was completed.

For example, in August 1958, a motorist on his way to Turku collided with a deer. The car only suffered tin damage, but a deer that ran across the road was found dead already at the scene of the accident and transported to a meat processing plant.

There are even gloomier cases. Old newspaper stories tell, for example, about an accident on a Saturday night in September 1996 in which a car collided with a full-grown deer. Two people died in the accident.

Fortunately for road users, safer times came in 1997: a game fence would be built on the road.

A fence built on both sides of the road for more than eight kilometers reduced accidents, although deer certainly got lost on the road every now and then despite the real ones.

Deer the number and conditions of the road made the route prone to accidents. The old road, completed in the 1960s, had no lights or fences between the lanes.

Adding to it was Hista’s straight, which enticed many to press the gas a little harder than was safe. According to some sources, even acceleration races were held live.

At least for Hista, no more racing. In the way you will find fences between the lanes, lights and other amenities.

