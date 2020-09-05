HS Espoo | The idyll of the 1950s crumbles in the middle of Espoo and even thieves slip in the doors – Now the whole region is experiencing a complete change

Old summer cottages, considered idyllic in the 1950s, disappear from Kaita in Espoo one by one. Large detached houses are being built on the farm

As a teenager cottage life with relatives is not always properly appreciated. Markku Aarnion the aunts had summer cottages in Kaita, Espoo, and although both aunts were dear to him, Aarnio did not set up such visits from the aunts’ summer cottages.

“Of course, I often had to visit my aunt’s cottages, but they weren’t my stuff as a child either. For some reason, porpoises have always found me. So I’m not a summer cottage person, ”Aarnio writes in an e-mail.

Aarnio’s aunts Aira Aarnio and Greta Kyrölä had bought adjacent cottage plots from Kaitamäki Karpintie in the 1950s.

Markku Aarnio’s aunt Aira Aarnio in front of a demolished summer cottage.­

Kaita had begun to form a summer cottage area as early as the 1930s, when Jorvaksentie was completed. It was easy to circle the new road from Helsinki to the cottage in Espoo, and at the same time the first cottage plots were plotted on the shore of Lake Hannusjärvi in ​​Kaita.

Later, summer cottages were built elsewhere in Kaita, such as Kaitamäki and Hyljelahti.

After the end of the 1950s, the construction of summer cottages gradually began to be replaced by detached and terraced houses.

Another of Markku Aarnio’s aunt’s cottages is still standing. The cottage plot is to be sold in the next few years and at the same time the old cottage is likely to be demolished.­

Markku Aarnio’s aunts visited their cottages until they were over 90 years old. They neither had children of their own. So they both donated their cottages to Markku Aarnio.

It was often the case for summer cottages in key areas: the value of the plot was considerably higher than the value of the cottage. On Karpintie, there is a town plan drawn up in the late 1980s, which, for example, in the case of plots inherited by Aarnio, makes it possible to build two apartments on one plot. There was also a lot of unused building rights on the plots.

“Since I didn’t need the plots and I had quite enough money anyway, I decided to donate the plots to a foundation bearing my name. [Markku H Aarnion säätio]. This year, my foundation has allocated more than 20,000 euros for youth work in the fire brigade, ”Aarnio writes.

The empty cottages are easily subjected to vandalism.­

The foundation sold one of the plots onwards a few years ago. A large detached house has now been completed on the plot.

The foundation also plans to sell the remaining plot forward in the coming years. The buildings on the plot are now empty and the cottage has been vandalized. The same thing happened with another cottage before it was demolished.

“Among other things, my car track and electric train, which were to be donated to my friend’s little boy, were stolen from the already demolished cottage, and the interior of the cottage was tarred. The still standing cottage is so well locked that no youth can get there. According to the neighbor, the young people are playing war on the plot with plastic bullet guns, ”says Aarnio.

Couple At the end of the house from the old summer cottage plots of Aunt Markku Aarnio is another abandoned summer cottage. It, too, has remained empty since the death of the original owner.

In the cultural-environmental study of the Kaitaa – Iivisniemi sub-master plan area, this empty cottage has been estimated to have local historical, environmental and architectural values. The cottage, which is in poor condition, is to be demolished.­

The ownership of the cottage plot itself is clear, but the cottage is linked to a controversial estate and has been empty for more than ten years. HS Espoo interviewed another of the cottage plot owners, but he does not want to appear in the story under his own name.

“Kaitamäki was a really nice summer resort in its time. In 1960, there were only a few summer cottages in the area. It was quite a different type of area than this one today, ”he recalls.

On the rail building permits have been issued for several dozen new detached and semi-detached houses over the past five years.

During the same period, demolition permits have been issued for four buildings registered as holiday homes completed in the 1950s and for a couple of dozen detached houses. The oldest detached houses that had been demolished had been built in the early 20th century and the newest in the 1980s.

Plots in the area, especially those with a lot of unused building rights and on which more than one apartment can be built, are in high demand, estimates the realtor Pie Hagström real estate company Lea Jakama Oy.

“Especially families with children buy plots from Kaita. There is the sea nearby. The metro will be completed soon, and the services are very accessible anyway. ”

Kaita will have two stations on the Western Metro: Kaita and Finnoo. Traffic is scheduled to begin in a few years.

Unoccupied The owner of the existing cottage says that a few purchase offers have already been received for the plot, even though it was not yet for sale.

“The next generation is starting to be in the age of starting a family, and different options are being considered here. In other words, will the plot be divided, who will possibly build there or will it be put up for sale. ”

This cottage has also been vandalized.

“It’s pretty reed-free. At first there was lighter vandalism, but it has become more severe. Last winter there was a burning playhouse there. It is, of course, miserable for the environment if it attracts such distractions around it. ”

At some point, the cottage is likely to be demolished and replaced by a lavish, new detached house.

