HS Espoo | The Hungarian circus family got stuck in the “backyard of Helsinki” in the middle of the Cold War power games and started a survival story – This is the special life of Kati Pap-Dévény

In 1948, a Hungarian circus family arrived in Finland and lived for years in a cold cottage in Westend, Espoo. How did they end up there? This is the story of the priest’s family.

If someone made the mistake of looking at the tops of trees then in Westend, Espoo, it would have been hard to believe their own eyes.

The adult men there chatted, made volts, and flew from spruce to spruce. Foreign language cries and instructions split the air, the sun scorching in the sky.

Lived in the early 1950s.

Sometimes a little girl wondered about the hustle and bustle here. Perhaps there was also a beautiful, dark-skinned woman.

The Hungarian circus family lived for ten years in the courtyard of a summer colony owned by the Catholic congregation. The woods were their training ground.

How did the family end up in a small and cold cottage in the far north?

In the winter of 1947 the situation in Hungary was troubled. World War II had just been overcome and the Soviet Union sneered next door.

The priest’s family, the brothers Alexander, Kálmán and Joseph and the wife of Joseph Irén Pap wondering how to get out of the country.

Maybe a circus would be an escape route? The priest’s brothers had been practicing trapezoidal numbers since their youth. Experience had already been gained from the Budapest Circus, for example.

Danish Circus Brdr. Schmidt would be coming on tour to Finland, they said the Priests would make it.

The circus advertising poster showcases the trapeze tricks of the Papi brothers.­

Priest brothers, Irén and the two-year-old daughter of Irén and József Kati Pap arrived in Finland on May 28, 1948.

The family had money in their pockets totaling SEK 200, the future was unknown.

Circus Brdr. Schmidt performed as a guest of the Children’s Day Tivoli throughout the summer in the parking lot of the current Kisahalli in Töölö.

There, the brothers delighted people with skillful trapeze numbers. 3 Ribars, Flying People, were printed on the circus program leaflet. Occasionally, men performed under the name 3-Pap-3.

The Pope did not have an apartment, as the whole of Helsinki suffered from a severe housing shortage in the late 1940s. There was not enough housing for foreigners, especially when Karelians had to find homes.

Clergy set up a tent for the summer in the Kisahalli car park, Brdr. Next to Schmidt’s circus.

The nights were cold and the summer was very rainy. Irén Pap dried Kat’s clothes between her thighs in the warm, when the clothes wouldn’t otherwise dry out.

József and Kati Pap lived with their families in a tent for the first summer in Finland. The tent was wet all summer.­

There was a shortage of everything. A boiler could not be purchased unless it was necessary to replace the old, worn out. Somewhere, however, the Priests found five aluminum plates as well as a spoon-fork.

Rats also roamed the city streets:

“My father had a mark on his nose forever when the rat bitten him in a tent,” Kati Pap-Dévényi recalls her childhood now.

In September, Cirkus Brdr. Schmidt returned to Denmark, but at that point the situation in Hungary had worsened. The family’s passports were no longer valid and József Pap did not want to take his family to communist Hungary.

In 1949, Hungary was declared a socialist people’s republic.

The priests were trapped in Finland.

“My parents were not meant to stay in such a cold country. In their opinion, this was quite a setback, ”says Kati Pap-Dévényi.

Priest’s family adults got to work for a variety of jobs for the winter. Fortunately, they were able to move from the tent to the boarding house on Hallituskatu.

Little Kati quickly learned the Finnish language and worked as an interpreter for her family.

The following summer, the family toured all over Finland with the circuses. To do this, József Pap bought the old black house of the police:

“The car was put on the wall in half. At the back lived my two uncles and at the front our family. That car was used to drive the winding roads of Finland, ”says Kati Pap-Dévényi.

Kati (left) and Irén Pap pose in front of the bus.­

In the circus, the Priests had many program numbers. Irén and Kálmán Pap performed as magicians and Sándor, József and Kálmán Pap as clowns, but the wildest were the brothers ’trapeze tricks.

The specialty in the trapeze issue was my father József’s so-called “salto mortale” or double volt. It was special because they were low and without the safety net underneath, ”says Kati Pap-Dévényi.

At least in one program number little Katik was involved.

His job was to lead the whimsical and whimsical zebra on the circus stage. Inside the zebra, Papi’s father and mother clapped.

At the highlight of the number, Kati went to lie on stage and the zebra snorted over the girl. Then a bunch of potatoes dripped from the back of the zebra onto Kat.

It was as if the animal had pooped on stage.

At this point, the audience usually moaned with laughter.

Kati Pap’s feat number was a performance with a zebra.­

Circus life was quite fun for a little girl.

During performances, he often crawled under the benches of the auditorium and collected dropped caramels and coins from the audience.

There were animals in the circus to marvel at.

Kálmán Pap’s magic number included pigeons, someone’s trick included dogs. In the cages, lions, elephants and monkeys occasionally sounded.

Once the pony barked at Kati Pap’s cheek, the second time she remembers seeing a bear and a man wrestling. It seems to be part of the program number.

For a circus child, it was all normal.

Papin the family was constantly pulling an application for a residence permit if somewhere. But it was not so easy to leave Finland, as the validity of passports had already expired when they arrived in Moscow from Moscow.

The priests of the second winter lived on Eerikinkatu, in a demolished wooden house. The house was teeming with rats and mice, the toilets were outside.

Eventually, they applied for alien passports, with which they could still prove their identities.

Life was uncertain and awkward.

So how did the Priests end up in Stella Maris and the forests of Westend?

By chance, Of course.

The family actively attended the Catholic Church Mass on Sundays on the edge of Kaivopuisto.

There the Priests met the Dutch sisters.

“It turned out that the sister had an orphanage in Eira. The children could live there, for example, from Monday to Saturday, ”says Kati Pap-Dévényi.

Kati was placed in an orphanage as it was better than hasty tent pegs and demolished rudders anytime anywhere. There he also attended an English school.

Other members of the Pap family also knew the place of the sisters. The Catholic parish owned a summer colony in Westend by the sea, Stella Maris, who needed a caretaker and a winter watchman.

Could Pap’s family move there and guard Stella Mar during the winter season?

Stella Mariksen on the edge of the plot was a white-painted wooden caretaker’s cottage, to which József, Irén, Sándor and Kálmán Pap moved.

The year was perhaps 1950 or 1951.

Sándor Pap got excited about the snow war on the roads of May Day in Stella Maris. Sándor Pap’s wife had stayed in Hungary, and Sándor Pap sometimes managed to travel to his homeland.­

By no means was the house built for winter use. Even in the summer it was cool, but in the winter it was only freezing. There was a stove in the kitchen, but it didn’t really heat the bedrooms.

The well at the back of the yard froze so closed in winter that an ax had to be used to help open it.

“If you put a glass of water on the floor, it would freeze during the night,” Kati Pap-Dévényi recalls.

For the night, old-fashioned irons wrapped in towels and heated on a stove were brought to the beds. At least they would keep the bed warm.

However, the family lived in that small cottage for the next ten years, at the same time Kati Pap-Dévényi lived in an Eirphan orphanage, except on Sundays and holidays.

Although Stella Maris’ cottage was no ideal family home, especially in winter, it was wonderful there in summer.

József Pap loved swimming. She sometimes swam so far that Irén had to ask the parish pastor to row her husband out of the sea.

The sea water in front of Espoo was so clear that the fish were visible at a depth of a couple of meters.

“Dad also fished with a harpoon. The fish were so small that nothing was left of them, ”Kati Pap-Dévényi recalls.

In the summer, József Pap enjoyed the sandy beaches and nearby waters of Stella Maris with a harpoon.­

The circus tricks at Westend were easy to practice. The brothers built trapezoids high on the spruces, and because the ground was mossy and soft, the fall did not happen.

Kálmán Pap rehearsed his bicycle number in Stella Maris ’yard, which he presented especially as Midsummer on dance stages.

Kálmán Pap practiced in front of a unicycle caretaker’s cottage.­

In summer Dozens and again dozens of children from all over Finland came to Stella Mariks for summer care for Catholic sisters. To them, the strange Hungarians appeared even as slightly magical figures.

“When I saw Kat for the first time, she jumped in the trees and threw a walk at me,” says the author Olli Stephany, who spent the summers of his childhood at the Westend Summer Colony.

He remembered Stella Mariks with a handsome-looking Irén and a car by Kálmán Pap welded and welded.

“And that car didn’t seem to be more complete.”

He also still remembers the special mustaches of the priest brothers.

“There was Charlie Chaplinin looking types. “

Life there was no eternal summer at Stella Mariks either. In addition to circus work, the Priests found other work during the Westend years.

József Pap worked in a foundry in Lauttasaari, Kálmán Pap was an electrician and Sándor Pap worked in buildings.

Irén Pap worked at the Finnish Silk Weaving Mill.

There was a trip from Westend to the silk weaving mill in Hietaniemi, so József Pap installed an engine on Irén Pap’s scrap bike.

“Immediately on the first trip somewhere on the old Jorvaksentie, the police stopped and banned the whole bike,” says Kati Pap-Dévényi.

Gradually the circus time remained.

Kati Pap-Dévényi remembers the last circus tours in 1953, although her uncle performed Laila Kinnusen on a TV show with his bike number still sometime in the 1960s.

“Mom was always ashamed of that circus time.”

Finland citizenships were acquired by priests in 1959.

At that time, the family built a house on the Lauttasaari, in connection with the foundry building founded by József Pap, with the help of Hungarian supporters.

The time at Stella Mariks’ caretaker’s cottage was over.

“It was a luxury when I got to live in that 60-square-foot apartment and was in the water,” says Kati Pap-Dévényi.

Today, Kati Pap-Dévényi lives in Nöykkiö, Espoo, near a family-run foundry.

Kati Pap-Dévényi, 75, now lives in Nöykkiö, Espoo.­

Kati Pap-Dévényi no longer remembers the circus time. It was part of childhood, one quickly flashed stage in life.

What about Stella Maris’s spruces, are there still trapezoids left?

In mid-April, Kati Pap-Dévényi went to the Toppelund kindergarten to look for traces of circus life.

“Had just cut down all the trees.”

