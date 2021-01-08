HS Espoo | The helpfulness of the passers-by surprised Ollimatti Särkelä – “I would not have thought that the vento guest would be helped about”

A dozen friendly passers-by helped Ollimatti Särkelä find the lost phone in Tapiola.

Who would never have missed something necessary for a snow project. This is how you would visit a person living in Otsolahti Ollimatti to Särkelä in the first days of January.

Särkelä was on an evening walk with his nine-month-old Masi dog on the shores of Otsolahti.

“There were such loose Collars on my leg and a phone in my pocket. From there, that phone jumped away at some point, ”says Särkelä.

The phone Särkelä noticed the disappearance of about half a mile away.

“I tried my hand on the pocket. I noticed something was missing. ”

No it helped when you come back. Särkel had a strong suspicion of a place where the phone might have dropped.

Särkelä searched and searched the snow, but nothing was visible. The dog also started to get restless. It had to be taken home from time to time.

It was already seven o’clock, and it was pitch black outside. Luckily, a girlfriend came with a flashlight to help Särkelä in her search.

Couple with his flashlight certainly looked special. People passing by stopped to ask if something was missing. Someone was left to help with the search, in vain.

“There was despair. I told my girlfriend that she must be a former phone, ”Särkelä says now.

The couple returned home.

“But then that optimist said we’re still leaving. It was already around nine o’clock. ”

Last company in the snow. It started to be late, but the outdoor enthusiasts were still on the move.

“A lot of people came there to ask if it could be helpful. Some came to look and some to accompany, ”says Särkelä.

In total, a dozen people helped during the evening.

“I was really surprised,” Särkelä says, almost moved.

Särkelä, who had recently moved to Tapiola, had been taken from the kindness and helpfulness of the locals.

“I wouldn’t have thought that the vento guest would be helped around.”

Eventually the story ended happily.

“It looks like it was some dog walker who bonged the phone. I tried to offer some compensation, but he only wished a good start to the new year, ”says Särkelä.

“Thank you to all the helpers.”