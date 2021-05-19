HS Espoo | The “garden oasis” crumbles in a discounted space in the middle of Tapiola’s cultural landscape – Why is nothing being done on the ryteikko value market?

The rugged Tapiontori is a sinking sight in the middle of Tapiola. Is anything going to be done to the square at the Parade Ground?

Leena Hokkinen has lived in Tapiola “where it is low” for more than three decades. She takes peaceful steps in the midst of Tapiontor’s squeaky concrete slabs and the woman doesn’t seem to be in a hurry for anything.

Let’s talk for a moment. Hokkinen’s gaze climbs behind the surrounding mall with the “horrible torah teeth”. As such, he calls the upward-curving roof structures of the new apartment buildings in Kirjaok deck.