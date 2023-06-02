HS Espoo | The former kindergarteners surprised the “world’s best escarpment teacher” in a touching way

Quilts are a long tradition at Puutarhuri kindergarten, which Seija Nurminen has continued for 19 years. In honor of Nurminen’s approaching retirement, former and current Eskari residents gathered with blankets to thank him.

Dozens of there are patchwork quilts on the lawn of Träskändanpuisto, on the pillars of the colonnade and in people’s armpits. Stripes and polka dots, princesses and footballs, pandas, penguins and ladybugs flutter around.

Patchwork quilts and their owners are in the park to surprise Seija from Nurmi. Nurminen has worked for 35 years as an early childhood education and preschool teacher at the Puutarhuri daycare center in Espoo, and after this spring the retirement days are ahead.

Former and current preschoolers have come with blankets to thank him.

Making quilts has been an essential part of Puutarhuri kindergarten’s eskari teaching for several decades, and Nurminen is one of the driving forces behind the tradition.

Any However, Eskari from 35 years ago has not arrived in the park. Apparently, the oldest former kindergartener who got there is an 18-year-old recent high school student Chord Marjavaara.

Of course, Marjavaara also comes with its own patchwork quilt, which is now hung to cover the colonnade.

Marjavaara’s own memories of the quilt project are understandably a little fragile, but with the help of her mother, she remembers that the quilt has patches of her mother’s wedding dress fabric, her own baby sheets and favorite shirts. In addition, the patches have lace woven by great-grandmother.

He remembers Nurminen better than the blanket project.

“Seija became really important, and he was probably my favorite teacher at school.”

The Sointu Marjavaara patchwork quilt has been with you on the journey for 12 years.

Blankets is set in place just in time when the clock approaches the h-moment.

Nurminen has been tricked into the place with the pretext of appealing to an avid bird watcher. Spouse has said that a rapid was seen in the park. Later, Nurminen says that the excuse raised a little suspicion, because rapids are not usually seen at this time.

“Hey! Hey! Seija!”

Nurminen is welcomed with thunderous applause. Bouquets are handed out one by one. In addition, Nurminen will receive a cardboard medal: Thank you, the world’s best eskariope Seija.

And so many hugs that it might be hard for someone with weaker bones.

The surprised Seija Nurm is greeted with applause, gifts and hugs.

In the year Nurminen worked as a preschool teacher for 19 years from his career at Puutarhuri kindergarten, which started in 1988. His handprint can therefore be seen in the quilts of almost two decades.

“There are about fourteen Eskarians per year. So it would be 140 and 140… That’s quite a lot! Approaching three hundred!” Nurminen is counting down.

Many families have more than one quilt. All the children have done their own thing in the eskar in turn.

at 15 years old With Niilo Tammis is the youngest blanket individual in his family. He says that the older siblings are in their twenties.

However, Tamminen reveals that a patchwork quilt has been borrowed from a neighbor for the surprise, because he has his own quilt at the cottage. Fortunately, there are plenty of blankets and old kindergarten friends nearby.

Niilo Tammis has a loan cover with her. She remembers that her own quilt has the back pockets of her mother’s jeans and her grandparents’ embroidery.

The good ones Teaching friendship skills has been “the number one thing” for Nurmin in his job as an escargot teacher.

His work must have borne fruit, because on the outskirts of the blanket hangers, you can find a group of five future high school students. They have been friends since kindergarten.

At one time, making quilts was not exactly to the liking of the whole group. One reports having nightmares about it. However, they say that they came to the retirement surprise voluntarily. Everyone still has the blankets.

In the deeper essence of quilts, a little memory help is needed. 13 year old I’m lucky and a 7-year-old I flew Mum Minna Ojanperä says that patches have been selected for the children’s quilts according to their interests.

There are fish in Onni’s täkki, because fishing was an important hobby for him in the Escara period. There are pictures of footballs on the cover of the flight.

Joonas, Onni, Perttu, Saku, Rasmus and Lenni (front) are all former Eskari residents of Nurminen and owners of patchwork quilts.

Lawn recalls that one of the most memorable pieces of quilt he came across was a piece of Eskari’s own diaper. According to him, the fabric was so frayed that a protective fabric had to be used to sew the patch.

“Then grandmas and godparents have sent patches from Germany and Oulu and Rovaniemi. There are many kinds of stories about them.”

Even though Nurminen has sewn about three hundred quilts according to his calculations, the tradition has never died down.

Quilting also teaches preschoolers a lot: patience and persistence, manual skills, and language and math skills.

People and the blankets decrease from the park. Nurmi is thanked before leaving and more hugs are given.

Nurmi still has the last days of the senior year before retirement beckons. That’s why we will see some surprises the next day, when the program includes a trip to the same Träskända park. Nurminen laughingly promises to collect any forgotten quilts then.

Seija Nurminen’s successor has not yet been chosen. In the park, they joke about whether the skills of sewing quilts should be listed among the required qualities of a new escargot teacher.