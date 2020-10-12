HS Espoo | The flagship revolutionized life in a recession in Espoo in 1993, but the shopping center was demolished as early as 2017: Was the demolition a gross mistake?

“It felt like it had gotten into America,” recalls Sakari Soini, the 19-year-old of the shopping center Lippulaiva, when the mall opened. The flagship was demolished in the way of a larger shopping center in 2017.

In early autumn in 1993 from Soukka Sakari Soinin was hit by a recession of luck during the recession. This is how he describes the job that was found in the McDonald’s burger restaurant at Lippulaiva, the new shopping center in Espoonlahti.

“The flagship was expected as the moon rose. When it started to be built, it was understood that a big, real shopping center was coming here, ”recalls Soini, who was 19 years old at the opening of the Flagship.

At that time, high school students in Espoonlahti used to go on a lunch break for a burger. Before the Flagship, it meant a car ride to either Tapiola Carolys or Niittykumpu McDonalds.

“It was a bit of a status issue. The burger restaurant was a big part of the city’s identity at the time, but from Espoonlahti they were all further away. ”

Completed in the middle of the recession, the glowing shopping center with its burger restaurants represented a promise of better things. It made Espoonlahti and the surrounding districts a real city center, Soini describes.

“When I got to visit the Flagship before the opening, it felt like I had come to America. There was an urban atmosphere. It was such a feeling that we finally have a shopping center where you can spend time and hang out. ”

HS Espoo asked readers a couple of weeks ago for tips on short-lived buildings. Many readers raised the flagship. The shopping center, built in 1993, was demolished already in 2017.

Architect Heikki Koskelon designed Flagship resembled a ship in shape. The architecture of the building has been hailed as airy and bright. Large skylights and wide corridors created a bit of an atmosphere similar to the Promenade on the Promenade of the Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony.

“The shopping center, which opens its doors, brings a breeze from the past 80’s: the nautical house is plush, beautiful and finished with hand-carved teak railings,” Helsingin Sanomat wrote during the opening.

When completed, Lippulaiva was one of the largest shopping centers in Espoo. Its construction cost FIM 350 million, in current money about FIM 85 million. There were more than forty retail premises and about 19,000 square meters of leasable retail space. Customers were attracted all the way from Kirkkonummi.

There was plenty to choose from in the shopping centre’s shops: in addition to clothes, you could buy home electronics and CDs from Anttila, there were several clothing stores and the restaurant Chico’s made beer a food drink.

The flagship was considerably larger than the Galleria shopping center built in Leppävaara in the 1980s, but clearly smaller than the Myyrmann shopping center in Vantaa, which was completed at the same time. On the other hand, the old shopping center of Souka, for example, was left at the feet of Lippulaiva.

“The flagship was a very significant meeting place locally. It was perceived at that time as a pioneer or pioneer. It was one of those that showed the way to the regional big malls. Until then, it was mainly made up of smaller shopping malls, ”recalls the retired Lasse Yrjänä. Yrjänä has a long career in shopping centers. He was founding the Flagship and also served as its CEO.

The flagship on the opening day of september 15, 1993, a car queue at the mall blocked western traffic. For the opening, church boats filled with food and drink had been carried into the hallway, and even the filling cakes were ship-shaped. Among other things, the opening ceremony featured Kaija Koo and Kari Tapio.

Entrepreneur who opened his first McDonald’s restaurant on the flagship Aki Laumola recalls how the restaurant prepared for opening day. (And yes, it was the same McDonald’s that 19-year-old Sakari Soini had got to work for.)

“We had had parents in advance, meaning employees were allowed to invite parents and friends to eat and offered food to everyone. That’s how we got to practice before the crucial day. ”

The flagship’s annual sales target was set at FIM 300 million. Looking at McDonald’s, the first year was difficult and it took time to find customers. This is, on the other hand, common in new shopping centers.

“The entrepreneur’s finances were at stake for the first year, but that’s where it got off to a nice start. It was nice that the mall was very crowded. There were excellent entrepreneurs and a good team spirit, ”says Laumola.

He ran the Flagship McDonald’s until 2006.

At the turn of the millennium, the competitive situation began to intensify: in 2001, the Iso Omena shopping center was completed a few kilometers away in Matinkylä, and a couple of years later Sello in Leppävaara.

“We started to see a decrease in customer numbers. I noticed that we fought pretty hard against the bigger ones. ”

The millennium when it changed, it was realized that the Flagship was becoming too small as the Gulf of Espoo and the surrounding districts grew rapidly.

Various extensions were planned for the flagship. First, the Flagship had to be connected to the smaller Ulappator shopping center across the street. However, this plan was abandoned and it was decided to dismantle the Ulappatori.

After that, there were plans to expand Lippulaiva to the same shed along Espoonlahdenkatu. The plan failed in complaints and the economic downturn.

Eventually, Flagship owner Citycon decided to dismantle the Flagship and build a new, larger shopping center in its place. The solution might seem surprising in the sense that the Flagship was still in good condition and functioning as a shopping center.

However, Citycon considered that it would have been very difficult to implement a bus terminal and a new station on the western metro in connection with Lippulaiva. Thus, the flagship was open for the last day in July 2017. After that, it was rolled to the ground.

“Surely it has been the case that Lippulaiva’s facilities in that market felt small, and the placement of the metro station in it prompted a demolition decision. I still ask, was the building forced to be demolished? If you look at the bigger picture, then there was development optimism and the rents in the shopping centers had developed well. It was certainly believed at the time that the building was worth demolishing, but I don’t know if we were in the same situation today, would a similar decision be made? ” considering a long career in shopping malls done Henrik Winberg.

Some of Lippulaiva's shopping center stores operate in the temporary Pikkulaiva shopping center. The construction of the new shopping center was delayed when the long negotiations between Citycon and the construction company Lehto Group on the project failed in 2018. Skanska is now building the new shopping center. It should be ready in 2022.

In order to compete with larger malls, Lippulaiva was forced to grow, Winberg estimated.

“What has changed the most since the 1990s is the concentration of the grocery trade in practice on two big players. In the 1990s, there were no big hypermarkets in shopping centers yet, now they can be found in almost everyone. ”

Today’s large malls almost invariably have two large grocery stores. In March 2019, Citycon’s then Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications Mikko Pohjala said the new Flagship had been leased with Prisma, Lidl and K-supermarket. K-supermarket and Lidl operate in the old Lippulaiva.

Another big change is related to public services: in the 21st century, Espoo has started to take libraries to large shopping centers, among other things. Citycon has also said that it hopes the city’s facilities for the new Flagship.

But what does the story of the Flagship look like in the eyes of an entrepreneur who worked in a mall from start to finish?

Dealer Tribe Between held the opening of K-supermarket Seilori in Lippulaiva on the opening day of the shopping center in 1993. Since then, Seilori has had time to operate in several spaces in Lippulaiva and move from Lippulaiva to the temporary Pikkulaiva shopping center, where it is now waiting for new Lippulaiva construction and reopening.

Construction work on the new Flagship has been delayed, but the inauguration should be held in 2022.

“I’ve been really pleased with these almost 30 years. I wouldn’t change a day! ” Between declaring.

During the inauguration of the flagship in the summer and autumn of 1993, Välinen made round days. A lot of money had been injected into the new deal. Even the weight dropped ten pounds.

During the inauguration of the flagship in the summer and autumn of 1993, Välinen made round days. A lot of money had been injected into the new deal. Even the weight dropped ten pounds.

“It felt good on opening day. The house was full and the shop was over. At that time, quite a few shopping malls had business premises vacant. We were pleased that Lippulaiva’s business premises had all been leased. ”

According to Välinen, the sales of the grocery trade have been good all the time and have not been much affected by the economic downturn or the construction of larger shopping centers.

“The grocery store is a grocery store,” he sums up.

Seilori has been operating in the temporary Pikkulaiva shopping center for three years now. It is perceptible that the merchant would like to have more of a mall flap around him again.

“People like to shop. When there are suitably other movements around, everyone complements each other and becomes a good whole. I would like the new Flagship to have a nice business mix as well, so that you can find everything there and not have to go anywhere else. ”

It is difficult to predict the future. Hardly even in the 1990s was it thought that the story of the then completed Flagship would end in just over twenty years. So Välinen is not terribly guessing the fate of the future Flagship.

“It’s going to be a lot bigger and really good. But let’s see if it will be the last Flagship. ”