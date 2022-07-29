HS Espoo | The dog park’s fences did not hold back the small dog – “The gate system may not have thought about the fact that the size range of dogs is really wide”

Laura Yli-Perttula’s butterfly dog ​​Nelli slipped through the fence of the dog enclosure. He wonders that holes are left in the enclosures for the dog to pass through.

From Espoo Laura Yli-Perttula experienced moments of horror at the beginning of the week, when half-year-old butterfly dog ​​Nelli managed to escape from the dog enclosure at Palokaivonpuisto in Etelä-Leppävaara.

The dog, described by Yli-Perttula as “the size of a fly ball”, had unexpectedly slipped out from the side of the hinged side of the fence gate and started running towards the highway.

Yli-Perttula survived the situation with a start, because he finally caught Nell.

“It’s incomprehensible that there are such enclosures. The puppy goes so fast that it didn’t take long for it to be on the highway.”

Yli-Perttula there are also similar dog parks elsewhere in Espoo. For example, in Vermonpuisto, the hole is covered up so that small dogs cannot escape.

Yli-Perttula was practicing relaxation with the puppy, and he didn’t even think that there was an opening in the enclosure for the dog to go through.

Espoo the city’s green work manager Sampa Laine has not encountered a similar case before. A more common problem is that dogs dig out from under the gate.

“This gate system may not have considered the fact that the size range of dogs is really wide, from smaller than a cat to larger than a wolf.”

According to Laine, the city of Espoo is checking the situation. If a suitable temporary solution is not found, a completely new type of gate will probably have to be ordered for Palokaivonpuisto’s dog enclosure.

Espoo According to Laine, several different enclosures and gates have been used in dog enclosures. In the newest dog parks, a kind of hallway is often built next to the gate, from which the dogs cannot escape so easily when moving in and out of the enclosure.

Dog parks also try to take accessibility into account. Then there might be a small hole under the gate, because the threshold would make it difficult to enter the park with, for example, a wheelchair.

Wave can’t directly answer the question of who would be responsible if the dog were to escape from the enclosure and, for example, get hit by a car.

“Since it is a service offered to the citizens of the municipality, the city is of course responsible for ensuring that the place is safe and accessible. However, the owner is also always responsible for his own dog.”