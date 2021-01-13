HS Espoo | The collapse of the Esport Arena shocked the people of Espoo, but Turma was surprised by the accident

The collapse of the Esport Arena shocked the people of Espoo, but Turma was surprised by the accident
The roof of the Esport arena in Tapiola collapsed from the weight of the snow on Wednesday morning. The arena’s development director explains the timetable for repairing the damage.
Anna Takala HS
14:07 | Updated 14:39
Boxing training know how to change to a wheel loop. That’s how I came from Espoo Mikael Nederström At the door of the Esport Arena in Tapiola Sports Park on Wednesday.
He had not watched the news when he set off on a bike from home, and an enclosed sports hall awaited him on the spot.
