HS Espoo | The checkout line at Espoolaisen Ruokakauppa is incredibly slow

In general, store checkout lines are wanted as fast as possible, but in the store in Espoo, this is a hundred percent. And that’s why the cash register is loved!

In January on a weekday afternoon, the market level of the Iso Omena shopping center is bustling. There is a steady beeping from the cash registers and busy customers stream by.

Some pack shopping from the assembly line into bags as if it were a game of Tetris. The fastest ones get all the products in their bags before the moment of payment, which is handled in seconds with contactless payment.

Then they’re already gone.

K-Citymarket the outermost checkout line has a more serene atmosphere. It’s a cash register where you should be slow – that’s the idea behind the whole thing.

An older gentleman is sitting in an armchair reading a newspaper. There is no rush, we exchange news and maybe a few jokes.

Sister von Behr calmly places products on the conveyor belt.

“I always choose this checkout if I can. No messing around here. You can pack your shopping in peace and you are better able to organize, for example, refrigerated items in a cooler,” he says.

Also from Matikylä Maria Sumelius is a regular customer.

“I think people here are friendly and polite. Time to exchange a few words. There’s often a queue here, but it doesn’t matter at all – there’s no need to stress,” he says.

Maria Sumelius from Espoo chooses the slow checkout line because doing business there is less stressful.

Slow checkout line has been serving customers for a long time. K-Citymarket Ison Omena merchant Toni Pokela says it was opened in 2011.

At first, according to Pokela, the concept aroused great surprise in the industry – even abroad. Usually, when you aim for exactly the opposite situation in shops.

“When it was turned upside down, people were very surprised. I got questions like ‘what the hell, we at least want our checkouts to work as quickly as possible’. They called me all the way from Spain and asked me to go on the radio and tell them exactly what this is,” Pokela recalls.

The idea of ​​a slow checkout line was born in a brainstorming session. Aalto University’s Design Factory and Tekes’ Mind project, together with the Service Foundation for Developmental Disabilities, gathered a group of young people with intellectual disabilities from Espoo to tell about their dreams and social visions.

It turned out that many of them would gladly do business at the cash registers independently without an assistant, but the situation was perceived as exciting. If there was less stress and hurry, the situation would not be so tense.

“When they asked me if we could try such a slow cash register, I said of course we will,” says Pokela.

In connection with the slow checkout line, there are armchairs, which, for example, are used by many older customers if the queue is long. In the photo, customer Siso von Behr and Ingrid Kareketo at the checkout.

Popularity surprised already in the pilot phase. It turned out that a much larger group of people were interested in the concept than what could be expected in advance.

“The checkout was also visited by the elderly and families with children, for example. Parents didn’t have to feel that ‘now the child is running around and adjusting’, but with a permit you can take the situation in peace, when it says so on the sign,” says Pokela.

Even today, the customers who chose the slow checkout line cover a wide spectrum. There are old people, young people, women, men, all kinds of people. However, none of the men agrees to be interviewed.

Some people choose a slow checkout line just for the sake of service, when society has moved more and more to faceless self-service.

“I have a lot of shopping to do here, and I’m not in a hurry today. The most important thing for me was that I don’t have to go to the self-service checkout,” says the representative of the younger customer base of the slow checkout line Daniela Schulman.

To Espoo an immigrant Albanian artist Shkurte Ramushi doesn’t speak Finnish, but has seen the “Slow Checkout lane” sign above the cash register. He has chosen this checkout because today’s purchases consist only of products on sale.

“Everything here is still a bit new to me, and I don’t want any problems. That’s why I chose the slow checkout line today. I like that I can choose. Then when I want to go quickly, I choose the fast checkout,” he says.

The slow checkout line has also been tried elsewhere. MTV news wrote recently, a Dutch chain of stores has also introduced a slow checkout line.