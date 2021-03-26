Friday, March 26, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | The car hooks through the sidewalk in Espoo and soon the video will be on Facebook: This is how dramatic videos try to shape our opinions

by admin
March 26, 2021
in World
0

Henri Haho, who lives in Espoo, has filmed videos of Suurpello’s traffic arrangements and sent them to municipal decision-makers. At its best, videos made by residents strengthen local democracy, says a political scientist.

For subscribers

Henri Haho has sent the videos he photographed to the city councilors. “I have woken up to the fact that citizens may be affected. Municipalities should be more courageous in contact with the delegates. ”­Picture: Sami Kero / HS

Anna Takala HS

7:00

Calm piano music plays. The video shot from the air shows children playing in a crowded street and school yard. At the roundabout, one car hooks forward through the sidewalk.

It remains unclear that the author of the video sees the car queue next to the school as a problem.

Topics related to the article

.
#Espoo #car #hooks #sidewalk #Espoo #video #Facebook #dramatic #videos #shape #opinions

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Children 's science questions Why are there “killing games”?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.