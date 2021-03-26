HS Espoo | The car hooks through the sidewalk in Espoo and soon the video will be on Facebook: This is how dramatic videos try to shape our opinions

Henri Haho, who lives in Espoo, has filmed videos of Suurpello’s traffic arrangements and sent them to municipal decision-makers. At its best, videos made by residents strengthen local democracy, says a political scientist.

Henri Haho has sent the videos he photographed to the city councilors. “I have woken up to the fact that citizens may be affected. Municipalities should be more courageous in contact with the delegates. ”­

Anna Takala HS

7:00

Calm piano music plays. The video shot from the air shows children playing in a crowded street and school yard. At the roundabout, one car hooks forward through the sidewalk.

It remains unclear that the author of the video sees the car queue next to the school as a problem.