HS Espoo | The bubble hall that collapsed in Espoo had to become completely different at first – Then everything turned on its head and improvised in construction

The Esport arena in Tapiola Sports Park was completed in 2005. Its roof caused a lot of discussion at the time.

Blue the rags are slowly covered under snow. On a winter morning, the roof of the Esport arena in Tapiola Sports Park resembles a poorly assembled circus tent.

For a moment, I forget that normally the blue roof of a sports hall rises like a full-blown balloon.

Last week, the roof went as it did between balloons and bubble halls: it tore from the weight of the snow, emptied and collapsed.

Read more: The collapse of the Esport arena shocked the people of Espoo, but Turma was surprised by the accident

The roof of the Esport Arena collapsed from the weight of the snow on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.­

If everything had gone according to the original plans, there would be no bubble hall in Tapiola Sports Park. Originally, the roof of the Esport arena was supposed to hang on wires.

Entrepreneur of such a hall, the main owner of Esport Färid Ainetdin introduced the city of Espoo in the early 2000s, and such a roof structure was also granted the original building permit for the Esport arena.

An observational image of the Esport Arena from 2012. The image shows what kind of roof the building was originally designed for.­

The millennium At the turn of the day in Espoo, there were concerns about floorball facilities. Floorball was trained at the Weegee House in Tapiola, which was being converted into an exhibition center. So replacement facilities had to be found for the floorball.

In the early 1980s, Ainetdin had built a sports center called the Esport Center in Tapiola Sports Park. Now he promised Espoo to build a new sports building if the city joined in to fund the project.

Ainetdin planned to have a two-story hall where, in addition to floorball, football could be played.

Faroe Islands Ainetdin (2018)­

The Espoo floorball club Espoo Oilers (now Esport Oilers) and the Finnish Floorball Association designed a simpler hall with only six floorball courts. This project had also asked the city for financial support.

The city chose the Ainetdin project.

Esport-arena construction work began in 2004, about a year behind schedule.

As early as 2004, the hall was promised to be completed in October of the same year, but the building was not completed until 2005.

Complaints about the hall project contributed to the delay in construction work. For example, the then Uusimaa Environment Center, now the ELY Center, complained about the sports hall.

The complaint collapsed, but during its handling, the price of steel had risen. This affected the original plans to use steel wires in the roof structures of the hall.

At the more expensive steel prices, the original roofing solution would have become too cumbersome in Ainetdin’s opinion, and he decided to improvise. Now the top floor of the Esport arena was implemented as a bubble hall.

The two lowest floors of the hall are an independent fixed structure on which the bubble hall was built.

However, the original building permit for the hall was granted for a suspended roof solution, not for the roof of the bubble hall. Thus, the hall was banned.

Aerial view of Tapiola Sports Park from 2018. The bubble hall roof of the Esport Arena can be seen in the upper right corner of the picture.­

In October 2005 The Espoo Construction Board then approved the building permit for the roof of the bubble hall. Floorball players got to practice and play on the ground floor of the hall in November of the same year.

The hall as a whole was commissioned in 2006, three years behind schedule. The bubble hall on the top floor was opened last.

“The finished third floor with its football fields stood idle for a year when it was tuned to meet the requirements,” Helsingin Sanomat wrote in February 2007.

“The hall has been expected like the rising sun,” Espoo va. sports director Mauri Johansson stated in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in June 2006.

Helsingin Sanomat 16.6.2006­

Espoo financed the Esport arena with an interest-free loan of approximately EUR 4.4 million and paid for municipal technology of approximately EUR 0.9 million. In addition, the city undertook to buy football hall shifts for the use of children and young people.

In April last year Länsiväylä reports that Espoo has granted the Esport arena a one-year exemption from the repayment of an old loan due to the coronavirus situation.

Football and in addition to floorball, the arena trains running, martial arts and track reeling, among other things.

In 15 years, the sports hall has become an important sports hobby for many Espoo residents. Living in a large field Raimo Hakuli visit the Esport arena for walk-ups every now and then.

When the roof of the bubble hall collapsed last week, he drove specifically to the scene to look at the situation.

“It was right to come to the scene to take a photo. Yes, this is a locally significant event. This is a necessary place. Both children and parents train there, ”he said in the parking lot of the Esport arena. on Wednesday, January 13th.

A full-size indoor football field now rests under the blue rags on the roof of the Esport Arena. It is currently disabled. Instead, in the lower floors, sports activities continued as normal as the very next day.

Or so normally, when now, in exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus, it is at all possible.

The articles used in the story are articles from Helsingin Sanomat.