HS Espoo | The beloved landmark was knocked down from Alepa Road in Espoo – The neighborhood mourns the disappearance of a rugged spruce as it changes the cityscape

The old and beloved six were poured out of the way of the new market in Kauklahti. HOK-Elanto promises that the replacement tree will be harvested for Christmas.

In Kauklahti people for decades delighted the old six have been overthrown.

The high six on the edge of the Elanto plot, at the intersection of Kuninkaankartanontie and Vaihtokuja, was dear and important to many people from Kauklahti.

“It’s been a permanent thing in the changing Kauklahti,” says sad about felling a spruce Henrik Karlsson.

Of spruce became a kind of landmark in Kauklahti long ago. For decades, six were dressed in Christmas lights in the winter.

Karlsson from Espoo remembers the Christmas tree from his childhood.

“It has had Christmas lights for decades bringing light into the darkness during the darkest seasons.”

Sorry many other Caucasians are also felling from spruce felling. Social media comments on the disappearance of spruce, for example:

“… it is unfortunate that the Kauklahti landmark and several years of Christmas lights were overthrown,” write by a user on Facebook.

“By the way, this bumped surprisingly hard,” write another.

“With two young children on a daycare trip, we’ve all been equally excited about the first day the lights came on.”

Spruce the fate of the Alepa construction site arose.

Karlsson drove past the spruce on Wednesday, when the spruce was standing in its familiar position. By Thursday, six had been dumped.

“I thought on Wednesday that when six is ​​so on the border of a plot, it gets to stay in it,” says Karlsson.

HOK-Elannon property manager Jyrki Karjalainen regrets that six had to be toppled:

“As soon as we embarked on the project, we recognized that this spruce tree, which is dear to the people of the Caucasus, cannot just disappear,” says Karjalainen.

“The old six couldn’t stay in place as it would have stayed inside the upcoming trade. We solved the matter by designing a fixed leg for the Alepa yard and an electricity supply to replace the Christmas tree. ”

So even at Christmas, people from Kaukhti will be able to enjoy the lights of the Christmas tree on the same plot.

“Alepa has promised to always deliver the spruce to its place well in advance of Christmas, so that the old local traditions can be preserved in the future,” says Karjalainen.