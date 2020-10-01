HS Espoo | The apartment building is advertised in Espoo with “alpine scenery” because you can see a glimpse of the 48-meter hill from above – Rakennusliike: “As if it had been somewhere in Switzerland”

An apartment building will be built next to the Kauniainen ski resort, which will be advertised with “alpine scenery”.

Espoo and on the border of Kauniainen, an apartment building will be built in Jänismäki, which will be advertised with “almost alpine” landscapes.

The seven-storey house to be built on the corner of Turuntie and Vanhan Tienhaara is half a kilometer along the road to Kauniainen Ski Center.

The hill, which serves as Kauniainen’s traditional ski resort, is 48 meters high. In the Alps, the heights of the mountains are thousands of meters.

Aren’t “almost alpine” landscapes a bit of an exaggeration? Especially when the plot of the new house in Jänismäki does not even show a ski center.

Construction company Sikla’s Vice President, Marketing and Communications Maarit Kokkonen says they very rarely hear annoyed comments about introductory texts.

Descriptions of the alpine environment were invented by the Sikla team while visiting the site.

“The first time we drove around, and a view of the slope opened up, a Central European feel came. It’s as if it was somewhere in Switzerland, ”says Kokkonen.

From the street level of the future apartment building, you can’t see the slope, but in Sikla’s drone recordings, it was noticed that the ski center is visible at the top floor.

The photo taken with Dronella opens up the scenery all the way to the ski resort.­

Photos of Sikla on the website aim to present the area in general, not landscapes from the windows of the future house.

“It’s not meant to signal that the view from the house would be just that. We give a glimpse of the environment, ”says Kokkonen.

Siklan The apartment building to be built in Jänismäki is scheduled for completion in the winter of 2021. Construction work has not yet begun.