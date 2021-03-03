HS Espoo | The “alarm light” of the bowl standing in the yard started flashing wildly in Espoo – Now the city explains why similar cabinets have been sprinkled around

The people of Espoo have drawn attention to a special metal cabinet connected to the carpet washing place, on which a silent red light flashes.

Espoo The Kirkkojärvi carpet washing place has a metal cabinet that looks quite inconspicuous. An update was published in the Puskaradio Espoo group on Friday, according to which the red indicator light of the lamp on top of the cabinet is flashing.

Is this a dangerous situation? Can one arise? Who owns the cabinet and what is its function?

Espoo city ​​park manager Heikki Aminoff says it is a carpet washing station pumping station. It pumps the water from the carpet washing place into the sewer system.

Although the carpet washing site is only used in summer, the pumping station is also open in winter. It then reacts, for example, to rainwater and snowmelt that has flowed into the well.

“The light flashed because there was a mild last week, it was raining and the snow was partially melting. Melting water had flowed into the well. The pump station sensor will alarm if, for example, the pump is not working properly and the water in the well rises. So it wasn’t an incident or something like that, but the indicator light worked and alerted as it should, ”says Aminoff.

Technical and the customer service of the environmental service received a telephone notification when the townsman who noticed the situation called.

The operation of the pumping station was checked early on Wednesday morning. The indicator light no longer flashes.

During the summer, the place is visited once a week to see that everything is working as it should. During the winter months, the review round is held occasionally.

There are a few similar, rather inconspicuous pumping stations in Espoo.

“If you see a similar situation and don’t know how to act, it’s a good idea to check to see who you can contact. City-managed properties have up-to-date contact information. In Kirkkojärvi, they are in an electric pole at the carpet washing place, ”says Aminoff.