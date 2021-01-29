HS Espoo | The Airbnb boat ran questionable accommodation in the middle of Espoo – Now the city dimension is full

An unauthorized houseboat receives departure passes from Souka. The city considers that a boat in residential use needs a separate permit.

Espoo the city is demanding an Espoo company to remove the unauthorized houseboat and at the same time stop accommodation there in Souka.

The Construction Board decided on the matter on Thursday. According to the board, the houseboat will have to be removed and the unauthorized pier built on shore will be dismantled by mid-May.

Corporate the land owned owns a houseboat on the dock that can be rented through the Airbnb accommodation service. The lessee has been an individual who is connected to the company that owns the land.

Based on estimates posted on the Airbnb website, the ship has often been chartered last fall. The latest reviews are from October. It is also possible to make reservations for the ship through the service this spring.

Land use and under the Building Act, a houseboat needs a permit if it is kept in place and its use is not related to normal camping or boating. In the case of a houseboat in Souka, according to the city, it is a question of the houseboat being kept for permanent use in accommodation.

“The number of visitors and reviews on the Airbnb website where the houseboat announcement was published can be said to be non-random. The ship will be marketed as a houseboat and specifically for accommodation, ”the board’s decision states.

“According to the announcement, the houseboat has a sauna in use. Sleeping arrangements include a bedroom with a double bed and a sofa bed in the common areas. According to the notification, long-term stays are allowed, the premises can prepare their own meals and the premises include a fireplace, washing machine, heating, wifi and hot water. The photographs in the advertisement show that the houseboat has at least a living room, a dining area, a kitchen, a shower room and a sauna. ”

Originally the houseboat was worried about the residents of the area. They were preoccupied with, among other things, arrangements for parking, waste management and sewage in an area that was not originally intended for residential use. This is also taken into account in the decision of the Construction Board:

‘… the ship shall be kept in place for use not related to normal boating. The ship is subject to regulatory oversight due to, among other things, landscape, safety, wastewater and waste management issues. ”

Also the sauna cottage on the plot has been rented through the accommodation service, but it is no longer possible to make reservations for the cottage with the Airbnb service. The latest estimates of the sauna cottage shown on the Airbnb service are from December 2019.

Already last summer, the building inspectorate demanded that the owner stop accommodation, give up the houseboat and demolish the unauthorized pier. As the owner continued to provide accommodation, the matter progressed to the building board.

