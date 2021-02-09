HS Espoo | The accidentally published plan to relocate the resident park makes residents in Espoo nervous

Espoo is planning to move the Leppävaara resident park to new premises. The plans have caused residents to rise up in resistance.

Espoo Residents of Lintuvaara have resisted as the city plans to relocate the popular park. This is Leppävaara Residents’ Park, which is located in Lintuvaara, Espoo.

Espoo published a press release, according to which the resident park would move about a kilometer to the premises of Åberg Lastentalo. The matter was also announced in a form brought to Leppävaara Residents’ Park.

This caused a stir on the Facebook group of bird birds, as the park has served as a beloved meeting place for parents and children in the area.

However, the Residents Park website reminded on February 1 that a decision on a possible move to the park was pending. The latest update regrets the unfinished business.

Director of Early Childhood Education in Espoo Virpi Mattila confirms that a decision on the transfer of the park has not yet been made.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t up to date on the information patterns. I had not noticed the view that the Board’s decision on the matter was still missing. I very much regret this, ”says Mattila.

The Board of Education and Early Childhood Education is due to decide on the matter next week on 16 February.

Mattilan according to the relocation of the park is planned as the building in use of the current park is starting to be in very poor condition. This is a front house from the 1950s, the condition of which has been investigated by Espoo’s farm services.

According to the study, the service life of a building can be extended by some years if the building is first repaired at a cost of a few tens of thousands of euros.

Officials are not enthusiastic about this when the alternative is to move the park to new, existing facilities.

Åberg’s orphanage, to which the park is planned to be moved, is larger and in better condition, says Mattila. A large yard renovation has also been done there. At the moment, according to Mattila, the building has been underutilized, as kindergarten activities cannot be organized there.

However, the yard of the orphanage is smaller than the current resident park.

Dangerous for birds Niina Myllys considers the relocation of a resident park a strange idea.

“It sounds pretty wonderful when there are a lot of families with children living here.”

He only had time to visit the park once with his firstborn under two. He was supposed to visit the park more, as long as the first few months old little sibling grows a little.

The current park has sandboxes and swings for children. In addition, the park has an outbuilding suitable for grilling.

Myllys believes that many bird people would not leave with young children, at least on foot towards Åberg’s orphanage. In addition, he considers the yard of the orphanage to be undersized in relation to the number of users that have been in the current resident park.

Personally, the Mill would not be disturbed even if the house itself were taken out of service. In his opinion, the park could only function as a playground.

“Even if the house on site is not in use, it wouldn’t hurt. There is a need for community here, to have a place where we could meet other mothers, ”Myllys says.

Virpi Mattila believes that the views of the residents will be presented at the board meeting.

“I would assume that residents’ views have an impact on the board’s decision-making. It is not intended to override the wishes of the residents. ”

