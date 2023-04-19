HS Espoo | The abandoned building burned to the ground: the main building burned down earlier on the same plot

An empty outbuilding caught fire in the center of Espoo.

Espoo in the area of ​​the center, near the intersection of Siltakatu and Tuomarilantie, an abandoned outbuilding burned down on Wednesday. The main building on the same plot had already burned down before. The fire spread to the adjacent terrain, and around 5,000 square meters of land burned in the area surrounding the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa suspects that the fire was started on purpose.

“There is no electricity in the building, so it is unlikely that it caught fire by itself,” says the fire marshal of Länsi Uusimaa who was there Tommi Varjonen.

Varjonen says that young people had been seen there before.

The fire department was alerted shortly before five, but by that time the fire had already spread so much that nothing could be done. The building burned to the ground.