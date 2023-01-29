HS Espoo | Stopping bus lines not happy in Espoo: “I completely switched to using my own car”

HSL is shutting down a large number of bus lines in Espoo. Helsingin Sanomat asked the people of Espoo if the change in bus lines makes their everyday life more difficult.

“In Saunalahti the walking distance to school for the children living in elementary schools will be longer by a kilometer when the 124K line will be discontinued and the 124 will no longer run on the old route,” says a school attendance assistant living in Espoo Elina Vuotila.

“I know that this has raised concerns among the teachers and staff of schools in the area,” he continues.

Vuotila was one of the more than 70 people who answered Helsingin Sanomat’s survey on whether the change in Espoo’s bus lines makes everyday life more difficult.

HSL said in its announcement this week that many bus lines familiar to the people of Espoo will be discontinued on February 6. The changes concern western Espoo and are due to the western metro.

The majority of connecting buses that used to run to Matinkylä will switch to the new Espoonlahti bus terminal. At the same time, direct lines from Espoonlahti, Kivenlahti and Souka to Kamppi will also stop operating.

Although many knew how to prepare for the changes in bus traffic brought by the metro, the number of lines to be discontinued came as a surprise to many.

The same goes for Vuotila. “I was surprised when I saw the announcement. I don’t think that many parents of children living in Saunalahti even know that direct routes to schools will be abolished completely.”

The change applies to children who travel from Saunalahti to Laurinlahti school, Espoonlahti middle school and high school, Martinkallio school and Storängen school.

For example, students traveling to school in Laurinlahti would have to change to another bus in Kivenlahti or walk a kilometer from the Espoonlahti metro station.

Bus lines Based on HS’s survey, the changes anger others as well. Many respondents to the survey said that getting around has become so difficult that they have changed or are planning to change the use of public transport to their own car.

“The metro made life so difficult that I completely switched to using my own car.” (Woman, Espoo) “The walking distance increases from 100 meters to a kilometer. The travel time will be considerably longer. Car use will therefore increase considerably.” (Man, Soukka) “I go to work from Helsinki to Länsiväylä, so my commute will be longer from about 35 minutes to at least 45 minutes, and I can’t do my work remotely. I can get to work in 20 minutes by car, so I’ll certainly partially switch to a public transport car.” (Woman, Helsinki)

The respondents’ biggest concern was the increase in travel times. Many of the direct bus connections will be replaced by interchanges.

“Before, the bus trip to Matinkylä took six minutes, now the buses come very rarely and the travel time is 33 minutes.” (Woman, Matinkylä) “In the 1980s, the journey from Iirislahti to the center of Helsinki took 11-15 minutes by bus. Now you have to use the bus and subway, and the minimum travel time is 58 minutes.” (Woman, Iirislahti) “The journey by public transport from Matinkylä to the airport takes almost as long as the train from Helsinki to Tampere.” (Male, Espoo) “The arrival of the metro made things worse. Before, you could get from Kurttila to Kamppi in up to 35 minutes. Now, at best, the trip takes one hour and 10 minutes.” (Female, Kurttila)

However, not everyone views the changes negatively. A few respondents said that changes in bus routes shorten travel times.

“Kurttila on the map; it seems that the change brings a clear improvement to the previous one! During rush hour, a direct connection along the Länsiväylä in the direction of the city center helps a lot, makes it possible to go to public works, judged for practical reasons at the time.” (Female, Kurttila) “Bus line 530 is welcome. The trip from Matinkylä to my father’s place in Myyrmäki will be much easier.” (Woman, Matinkylä) “It has a positive effect. With the change, I can take a direct bus to/from Kamppi during rush hour.” (Woman, Espoo)

Many respondents were worried about the deterioration of transverse traffic and the fact that the cancellations had not taken into account the fact that by no means all Espoo residents are traveling directly to the center of Helsinki.

“Transverse traffic in Espoo is completely non-existent. As a shift worker, I don’t spend three times as much time commuting a few kilometers to work, but I actually use my own car.” (Woman, Kukkumäki) “The removal of line 136 will leave the Suna area completely outside of the metro connection traffic. HSL really doesn’t realize that there are transport needs to places other than the center of Helsinki by train. A significant part of the workplace areas in Espoo and Ruoholahti are specifically along the subway, as the train is not a valid option. (Male, Suna)

For some, the termination of lines does not only affect work trips, but their entire lives.

“Moving to my workplace, my hobbies and the shop becomes so difficult as a 50% invalid that I have to stop my hobbies and possibly retire completely. This will increase the burden of diseases and loneliness and possibly dement me.” (Woman, Espoo)

There has been a lot of news about Länsimetro’s congestion, and several respondents were sure that the closure of bus lines will make them more congested.

“Metros are already full during rush hour. Jars of herring in the morning. The metro’s capacity and changeover time are not enough for this number of people, which will be crowded there when a lot of new bus feeder traffic is coming from Espoonlahti.” (Woman, Nöykkiö) “The morning subways are so full that I haven’t been able to use them, because there’s an oppressive feeling there and I feel like I’m running out of oxygen. Where can all these people fit, when even now it may be difficult to fit on the subway from Matinkylä, not to mention Niittykummu and Urheilupuisto.” (Woman, Espoo) “Absolutely incomprehensible that only every other metro goes to Kivenlahti. The subways are so full that you can’t get a seat. Now the buses are being stopped and traffic jams are only increasing, metro lines are being canceled and movement is slowing down. I can get to Niittykumpu from Kampi in 10 minutes by bus and by subway in 25 minutes.” (Male, Niittykumpu)

Elina Vuotila hopes that the abolition of bus services would still be considered.

“I hope that these little students will be taken into account, they cannot be left behind in this matter.”

