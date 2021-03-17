HS Espoo | Stadiums move to the rich beaches of Espoo – Unique maps show how a surprisingly large proportion of Espoo residents are revealed to be native Helsinki residents

HS found out how many native Helsinki residents there are in its two neighboring cities. In many areas, more people from Helsinki live than native Espoo and Vantaa residents.

March the sun pampers Westend beach. Harri Piitulainen, 73, drags two chairs in front of a closed ice cream parlor and begins to bask in the day.

He jogged along these beaches as a young Helsinki boy in the 1960s. The route went from home from Lauttasaari along the shores to Westend and from there to Tapiola.