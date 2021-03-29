HS Espoo | Spruce trees were felled next to a gray concrete star in Espoo – “I find this strange”, sighs a neighbor who has been watching the trees for half a century

Trees are now being felled in Souka, Espoo, as the street renovation related to the western metro must be completed. The residents of Souka mourn the graying of the environment.

Espoo resident Antero Tiitta has lived for almost 50 years opposite the Souka shopping center. At the end of March, the view from the window changed.

More than half of the group of larch trees covering the gray mall was felled. Originally, there were 15 trees in front of the shopping center on Yläkartanontie, but now there are only seven standing.

“It’s embarrassing. It is said that a green neighborhood is important for mental health and well-being. These were decent trees over 50 years old, ”he says.

What makes the situation special, according to Tiita, is that according to the street plan published in 2019, the group of larch trees was to be preserved.

“It has now been preserved in such a way that eight trees have been felled. I find this strange. ”

Trees the overthrow has caused anger and sorrow In Souka’s Facebook group. Residents fear the environment of the concrete-slab mall will become increasingly gray as vegetation is pruned.

The larch trees in the upper manors are not the only felled trees.

Souka’s Facebook group has been filled with pictures and videos of the fall of the trees in recent weeks. Trees have been felled from Soukantie and north of Yläkartanonti.

Project manager Merja Vainikka As for street and municipal technology in Espoo, the group of trees to be preserved in the street plan refers to a cluster of ten larch trees located at the intersection of Yläkartanonti and Soukantie.

In addition to these ten trees, there have been old larch trees on Yläkartanontie next to the bus stop and the overpass. However, according to Vainika, these trees do not belong to the group of trees to be preserved.

He says that three larch trees had to be felled next to the bus stop, as a new waiting area and stop shelter are being built very close to the trees. According to Vainika, the construction would have damaged the roots of the trees.

The trees standing next to the bridge were felled because one of them is located on top of the water supply lines to be rehabilitated. The other is at the upcoming bike route.

In addition, out of the group of ten trees originally intended to be preserved, three trees were eventually felled, as a light pole and a connection to the taxi rank are coming to the site.

Trees is being overthrown as extensive public areas and streets are being renovated in Souka.

The root cause of the reform is Souka’s new metro station, which will have improved transport connections at three separate entrances.

“In street planning, it’s good to remember that as the plans become more precise, you may have to cut down trees. I understand that it produces a bad mood, ”Vainikka says.

According to Vainika, street design aims to save trees whenever possible.

“The premise is not that the more trees you get away the better.”

Soukan new trees are to be planted in the center. According to the plan, brown cherry trees are to be planted in the vicinity of the bus stop, close to the former larch trees.

In addition, birches, lime trees, pines and deciduous shrubs are planted in the Souka center area.

The street renovation is scheduled to be completed before 2023, when traffic on the second part of the Western Metro should begin.

The second part of the western metro runs from Matinkylä to Kivenlahti.

Read more about Souka: This place is known only in small circles: Espoo has a cliff with incredible views, but there is not even a decent path to the place