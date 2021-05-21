HS Espoo | Someone abandoned an entire car engine in an Espoo parking lot at the end of a shaving moment

An entire car engine was found abandoned in Espoo. The city technology center is thought to be sadly left to clean up the city.

Espoo Nasty waste was left in the parking lot on Maininkie Road when a city dweller racing his car abandoned an entire engine.

According to an eyewitness reached by HS, the engine was originally stuck in the car, but the one who fixed his go-to game had decided to leave his probably non-functioning interior in those places. In addition to the engine, other car parts, tools and rubbish were found abandoned at the scene.

To the environment Fortunately, an abandoned engine is not a very common waste, says a communications expert at the Espoo City Technology Center. Anna-Leena Solhagen. Normally, waste discarded in nature is lighter. For example, sofas and appliances are common scrap left in the city for cleaning.

Residents should manage their waste properly, but there are always those who think abandoning nature is the easiest way, Solhagen says.

In addition to the engine, other car parts were also found at the site.

Vehicles parts are counted as end-of-life vehicles. If the owner of the engine does not pick it up, it will end up in Ämmässuo, like abandoned and street-cleaned cars.

According to Solhagen, Ämmässuo is a probable end stop for an engine that has stopped in the rain.

“It’s hardly waiting for someone to pick it up and fix it.”

Also read: The “scrap emperor” of Espoo forges money with scrap that other people no longer want: “Fluids off, tires off, battery off and rock roll!”