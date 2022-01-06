HS Espoo | Should the iconic Futuro House be moved from one place to another in Espoo? HS readers knock out a fresh plan

In Espoo, the transfer of the Futuro building to the exhibition center Weegee is being investigated. HS asked readers for their views, with about 4,300 responses a day.

In Espoo it is currently being explored how and at what cost a Futuro house that looks like a flying saucer could be moved to the front yard of the Weegee Exhibition Center.

HS news On January 3, the city’s own real estate company wants to relocate the Futuro House Exhibition Center, which has been behind Weege since 2012, to the front yard. Several experts oppose the transfer of the museum object.

Read more: The iconic Futuro House is to be moved in the courtyard of the Espoo Museum – It got an expert on its toes: “Not at all”

In the article, we also asked readers for their opinion. We received about 4,300 responses to the survey in just over a day.

Most of these were in favor of maintaining the Futuro House in its current location. The responses were distributed in such a way that only five per cent were in favor of relocating the Futuro House, with 95 per cent keeping the Futuro in place.

One those who oppose the transfer are an art historian and a Futuro expert Marko Home.

According to him, the location of Futuro has been carefully thought out at the time and he is also concerned about possible vandalism against Futuro if it is relocated to a more unprotected location.