HS Espoo | “Serialist” repeatedly defecates in the elevator of a house in Espoo – Property Manager: “The reasons and motives can each of us only guess”

The elevator of an apartment building in a large field has been defecated at least four times. According to the property manager, the problem is difficult to address.

Espoo a tag was posted on the wall of the condominium earlier in the week, targeted at a special address: “serialist”.

The person in question has been torturing a housing company on Klariksentie in Suurpello for a month.

A resident of the house reached by HS Helsinki says that he has run into a stinking car in the elevator four times. According to him, it seems that the elevator is usually messed up in the morning or during the day.

According to the resident, the matter has caused annoyance, as, for example, the elderly and families with small children need an elevator in a five-storey house.

Housing company housing manager Aleksi Sutinen recently heard about the problem. Residents had reported the messy elevator to the maintenance company, and the matter had therefore not reached his ears before.

According to Sutinen, the problem is difficult to address, but the factor is being tried. The elevator is cleaned every time as soon as possible after the mess.

“Each of us can only guess the reasons and motives. So is this someone’s idea of ​​a good fit? ”

Sutinen thinks the case is annoying but not surprising. Sutinen previously worked for a maintenance company for many years, and similar cases were encountered there almost every weekend, he said.

Large field construction began in 2007. The area was to become A modern center in Espoo that combines living and working.

However, the plans watered down as companies and construction companies withdrew from the project and costs rose higher than expected. Soil leaching also made construction difficult.

14 years later, Suurpelto is still in progress and is expected to be completed in 10-15 years.