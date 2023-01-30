HS Espoo | Seppo Lainee had enough: he sells all his possessions and moves to Tenerife

Remote work in Tenerife prompted a couple from Espoo to plan a move. Now they are selling the walls of their home and everything inside them.

In Kivenlahti will live for a little while longer Seppo Laine sell a triangle of apartment buildings – with movables.

Everything from kitchen tables and beds to TVs and wall clocks and buckets to dishes and lamps is on sale.

Comprehensive sale notice behind is the decision to move abroad.

“The entire high-quality interior of the apartment, down to the last item, will be sold soon due to the upcoming move abroad. The list of goods with their prices is below”, summarizes the announcement.

During the corona pandemic, Laine, who works in the programming industry, and her partner tried to work from abroad. First in Italy, then in the Canary Islands.

“We found the heart’s home on the island of Tenerife,” says Laine.

Eventually, the couple spent months on the island. Sometimes it was of course used in Finland, but the return seemed more difficult once in a while.

When the couple spent September in Tenerife, the return to autumn in Finland felt particularly heavy.

Right it was still not the decision to move, though.

You could do work on a lava rock spout on the beach. However, the permanent employment relationship and the security it brings should be left, Laine thought. Safety nets would remain in the home country.

“That has been the main reason why it has been postponed and postponed.”

When the decision finally came, it felt easy. You would no longer need to take care of practical matters, and then you could leave.

Couple plans to move in March at the latest. Now the hope is to find a new owner for the apartment and the goods, so that we can get on the migration flight earlier.

“Chartering is so expensive that we don’t even want to think about taking anything,” Laine reasons.

It would also seem silly to drag the carefully selected furniture into the apartment somewhere where they might not even fit.

The current home is still in Kivenlahti.

From Tenerife a home has not yet been found for the couple, but Laine believes that one will be found. They also have a friend on the island who could help with accommodation if needed.

Primarily, Laine would like to find a buyer who would take the entire apartment with movables. If he doesn’t find one, he starts to sell the items little by little.

The housing market is not favorable now. Laine is still optimistic. Spectators have visited, and one buyer interested in the whole set has been in touch.

When the deals are done, the couple leaves for Tenerife in a very happy mood. After that, they visit Finland just to hang out and spend their everyday life on the edge of the Atlantic.