HS Espoo | Resistance from angry residents paid off in Espoo – The maintained park will not be moved even after

Espoo planned to relocate the Leppävaara Residents’ Park, but the residents of Lintuvaara, who liked the park, eventually got their way.

The activity of the residents was rewarded when the Espoo Board of Education and Early Childhood Education decided to preserve the Leppävaara Residents' Park.

Residents began to resist in the second week of February when the city’s plans to relocate the popular park came to light.

Earlier, Espoo issued a press release stating that the resident park would move about a kilometer to the premises of Åberg Lastentalo. The matter was also announced in a notice brought to Leppävaara Residents’ Park.

However, the communication was premature, as the board did not make a final decision until 16 February.

To the delight of the residents, the resident park is allowed to remain in its former location.

Board chairman Marika Niemi (Kok) says that the wishes of the residents were taken into account at the meeting. In addition, the decision was influenced by a survey conducted by the farm center on the condition of the residential park house.

“We received a message from the space center that the building can be renovated for use with quite small measures,” he says.

Niemi estimates that the building could be renovated by the summer. Refurbishment would mean minor renovations. The house will remain in the same use as before.

“Personally, I would see that club activities could also be organized inside. There is always a need for such facilities. ”

Niemi estimates that it is possible to keep the park in use for several more years.

Earlier it was planned that the operation of the resident park would be relocated about a mile to Åberg’s orphanage, which is currently underutilized.

According to Niemi, a separate study will be made of the possibilities of using Åberg’s orphanage.

“Find out if there is a possibility to allocate space for services for children and young people.”