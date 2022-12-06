HS Espoo | Remote work became a farce in Pohjois Espoo, as the calls are drowned in forests and ravines

A stone’s throw away from Helsinki, there is no phone or internet connection. In Luuk and its surroundings, names have been collected for an address when the operators don’t seem to care.

Miracles happening: university lecturer Arja Kaasinen answers his cell phone from home. Kaasinen lives in Luuk in northern Espoo, where, according to him, telephone and internet connections often do not work.

The lake plateau on the north side of Bodominjärvi is a hilly and forested area. The height differences between the rock ridges and the gorge bottoms are big. The wedges of telebase stations do not necessarily hit the lowlands. Part of the residents of Luuk’s neighboring villages Röylä, Pakankylä and Snettans are also suffering from road closures.

“The best is the clear and sunny weather in October, when there are no leaves on the trees and no wind. But if there are leaves on the trees and it’s windy, you can’t even call your neighbor. Then it’s easier to just shout your case”, describes Kaasinen.

“Text messages don’t go through either. They are trying hard to sell us 5 G, but even 2 G would work.”

To the area the population is sparse in the conditions of the capital region. According to Kaasinen’s assessment, this may explain the fact that commercial operator companies have not been interested in correcting the situation.

In his opinion, however, it is incomprehensible that only 25 kilometers from the center of the capital, Helsinki, there are areas where “there is no phone or internet, and no one is interested in fixing the situation”.

The situation has recently escalated after the operator started dismantling fixed ADSL connections in the area. Residents only have mobile internet, which doesn’t work, says Arja Kaasinen.

In Espoo, the electricity distribution company Caruna’s extensive electricity grid renewal project is underway. In connection with burying the cables in the ground, the company inquired about the interest of telecom operators in building fiber connections. The cooperation did not materialize.

The residents of the area tried to get optical fiber to the area at their own expense, but the project fell through due to the risks associated with the work schedule.

The Kaasis have complained about the problem to the operator. When the defect reports or complaints have not led to improvements, Arja Kaasinen started collecting the address to be delivered to the operators and the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom), which has accumulated around 150 signatures.

I’m gasping the connection has stopped for the entire 12 years that the family has lived in Luuk. The problem has especially bothered recent remote work and high school students in the family, many of whose books are online.

“It’s hard to call home, and vice versa – you can’t get in touch here. If the doctor calls [sovittuun etävastaanottoaikaan], the machine may reply that the number cannot be reached right now. However, the reception bill must be paid.”

Kaasinen considers the problem unequal. Nowadays, a large part of handling official and unofficial matters requires an internet connection. The scale is wide, from health care through tax and banking transactions to, for example, buying travel tickets.

After getting tired of making error reports and complaining to the operator about a bad connection, Arja Kaasinen started collecting the address, which has been signed by about 150 people.

“You would think that the city of Espoo would also be interested in the fact that there are areas in Espoo where you cannot fill out papers [verkossa]. Now the resident has to drive a few kilometers away to a place where the connections work,” says Kaasinen.

“Sometimes it hurts. I have participated in quite a few meetings from the top of the cliff. For example, this morning I walked up there.”

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency is responsible for ensuring that there are functioning, reasonably priced communications connections in Finland. Every citizen and company has the right to basic telecom connections, the agency states on its website:

Traficom secures your rights by appointing an operator to offer these universal services in areas where there would otherwise be insufficient commercial supply. –– If cell phone coverage is poor indoors, this may require an investment to improve coverage with a desktop GSM device and an additional antenna to be installed on the roof.

Kaasis has subscriptions from the three largest telecom operators in Finland, Elisa, Telia and Dna. According to Arja Kaasinen, everything has been tried: “There’s been a muck and an antenna, and nothing works.”

Expert Niko Aarnio Traficom states that the matter is exactly as written above: the agency is responsible for that electronic communication service act and EU regulations on the matter will be implemented.

The law entered into force on January 1, 2021. The minimum speed of the basic subscription has recently been increased from the previous 2 megabits per second to 5 megabits.

Arja Kaasinen tested how well the network connections worked in the interior of his home.

Upstairs, the connection sometimes works better than downstairs.

in Finland Of course, Luukki is not the only area where there are problems with telecommunication connections. Niko Aarnio says that during his six years of work, not a single case brought to the agency’s attention has gone unsolved.

According to Aarnio, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency advises the consumer not to contact the operator about problems first: the operator investigates the problem and solves it by changing the device’s settings, installing an antenna or by other means.

If the commercial operator cannot find a way, the agency will try to find a solution to the problem together with the operator, says Aarnio.

“If the phone reception or internet connection at home or in the company is still bad, ultimately we [Liikenne- ja viestintävirasto] we name the operator and oblige him to fix the problem.”

According to Aarnio, the selection of the operator obliged to repair is its own process: “Let’s see which of the operators has the best readiness for the destination in question [tilanteen korjaamiseen]. Until now, every case has been resolved at the latest in the cooperation phase between Traficom and the operator.”

Luuk too and the outdoor areas of Pirttimäki, a little further south, are the busiest in the capital region. They organize, for example, large orienteering and mountain biking events. There is a golf course in the area.

Seasonally, nature invites thousands of people to hike, pick mushrooms, pick berries and hunt. Kaasinen says that he has guided many lost people.

“GPS positioning programs do not work when the map base does not load. Calling the emergency number can be down to luck. There are large riding stables in the area, and the situation is extremely dangerous for riders. With horses, it always hurts and happens,” says Kaasinen.

Onni was recently involved in an accident when the connection happened to work: “Last fall, Medi-Heli and the fire department had to be called when the rider got under the horse.”