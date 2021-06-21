HS Espoo | Rage erupted on the shores of Espoo when it was claimed that trees were being felled against the will of a mystical “will” – what is it about?

Four apartment buildings will soon rise in the ancient forest of Toppelund. In Some, a bunch of old documents began that should have prevented the felling of trees. Now the city explains what the old document actually is.

“Here was an indescribably beautiful nature, ”said Haukilahti Elina Halttunen start wistful.

Large machines roar next to it. Crushed rock is piled on a truck platform.

We are in Toppelund, Espoo, in the arms of Haukilahti.

Halttunen, who lives nearby, presents his Bruno dog’s favorite jogging routes in the green area of ​​the seaside.