HS Espoo | Pictures show bankrupt business premises in the Big Apple – According to the owner, this is “normal turnover”

In March, the clothing store Moda Bronca closed in Iso Omena, which went bankrupt. According to Citycon, the interest rate pandemic has not made it difficult to get new tenants.

“Forever your shopping logs”Is prompted in the empty Business Window.

The window of the second empty Business Premises has a picture of a smiling woman with her suitcases and the text: ”Wherever you are going, first visit the Big Apple. ”

Similar prompts are displayed throughout the mall. On the first floor, four empty spaces can be seen along one corridor.

For example, the clothing store in Guess, which had recently closed down, now has an art exhibition. Viking Line’s pop up store operated next to Restaurant Rosso for a while, but this space is now empty as well.

On the second floor, clothing store Moda Bronco closed in March when the store went bankrupt.

Around it, sales are underway at two shoe stores, Click Shoe and Kookeng. Kesko, which owns Kookenkä, announced last year that it would close the Kookenkä chain.

Although it seems to the eyes of an occasional passer-by that a small-scale mass exodus is taking place in the shopping center, the tenant situation of Citycon, which owns Iso Omena, assures that the tenant situation is good.

The occupancy rate of leased retail space is 97 percent, writes Citycon’s Director of Shopping Center Operations Sanna Yliniemi in their email.

“We’ve had some lease expirations, but turnover is normal for a mall with more than 200 stores and a leasable area of ​​100,000 square feet. During the spring and summer, several new stores are coming to Iso Omena, which we will talk about later, ”he continues.

Past The year has been difficult for many entrepreneurs in Finland. Restaurants have struggled with restrictions, and exceptional circumstances have also affected the customer numbers of many stores. According to Yliniemi, the corona pandemic has hardly affected the tenant situation of Iso Omena.

“Of course, lease negotiations in some industries have taken a little longer than normal, which is very understandable considering the situation and poor visibility for the near future,” Yliniemi writes.

Restaurant Delibrin, for example, was due to open in the Big Apple in March, but due to restaurant restrictions, the opening will move further into the spring.