HS Espoo | Personal branding will be taught to young athletes in Espoo – “How do you stand out from the rest?”

Espoo’s student athletes will soon be offered a course in creating a personal brand. What is it about?

in Espoo next autumn, a new training will start, which will allow student athletes to build their personal brand even better with food.

The course focusing on personal branding and the appropriate materials were created at Laurea University of Applied Sciences’ Hyvinkää campus in cooperation with Omnia, Haukilahti and Leppävaara sports high schools, the city of Espoo and the capital region’s sports academy Urhea.

Teaching begins at Espoo’s sports schools.

But why do student athletes need a personal brand?

Condensed to supporting oneself, says Omnia’s director of public relations, who introduces herself as the project’s mother Päivi Korhonen.

According to Korhonen, the idea for the branding lesson arose out of a practical need. Many athletes need commercial partners, but do not know how to market themselves.

Korhonen previously worked as director of communications at Laurea. Back then, many student athletes approached him with requests for money on the grounds that he was good at his sport.

“I know that, but what makes you stand out from the rest and why you,” Korhonen answered the questioners.

He noticed that many people had no idea how to stand out from all the other good athletes in their sport.

When the same flow of requests continued in his new workplace at Omnia, Korhonen decided to start looking for ways to support students. Korhonen sees the support directly as the responsibility of the educational institution. Many people need partners to make a living from sports.

Background work the course was taken by Laurea University of Applied Sciences students, for whom the project was part of their studies. As Laurea’s director of communications, Korhonen already knew what kind of cooperation could be done with students.

Topics include, for example, reflection on the special features of one’s own personality and, on the other hand, how the economy would stay together after a lucrative cooperation agreement. That is, so that the sponsorship money intended for the year would not disappear in the scuttlebutt.

“We’re looking for boundaries”, describes Korhonen.

In addition to the theoretical material, guest speakers are planned for the course, who would talk about their own expertise.

In practice, the teaching is carried out in a course format. Korhonen cannot yet say whether the branding course is mandatory or optional. At least it will be strongly recommended, he reflects.

Itself branding often has a superficial connotation. That’s why the background work must be done properly, says Korhonen. However, it is today, because someone has to stand out.

And personal branding is not a new phenomenon, although the term may seem new. For example, the size of skiers from previous years Juha Miedo is a strong brand, which is why Miedo’s mämminjönti still interests Finns.

A good athlete’s personal brand often emphasizes healthy lifestyles and self-care in a positive tone. There still needs to be something more personal and something that doesn’t collapse immediately after the first setback, says Korhonen.

“For a brand to be permanent and able to develop, it must be authentic.”

The course could also be useful in other fields, Korhonen thinks. In this way, experts in their field, for example in the field of art, would learn about marketing themselves and making themselves visible.

“I think it would be good to take this kind of thing into the school world.”