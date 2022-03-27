HS Espoo | Paula Kirjavainen from Espoo crashed dangerously and got an ambulance called, but doesn’t remember anything about it – Passer’s help saved

The variegated wanted to meet Hanna, who had helped her in a time of need, so she could be thanked for the help.

Present winter has been deceptively slippery in the metropolitan area. Paula Kirjavainen crashed dangerously in the middle of a day walk last Thursday on Calendar Road in Espoo. He was ascending the icy slope as his feet went under. Kirvainen himself does not remember anything about the events that followed.

“My last memory is that I was wondering if I should go through the sound of snow when it’s so slippery,” Kirjavainen says.

The variegated man had fallen, hit his head, had a concussion and lost his memory as a result of the shock. According to Kirjavainen, the area where the fraudulent slip occurred is remote. Luckily in the accident, an unknown helper had arrived at the scene despite the location.

“My next memory is of an ambulance when I was asked if I know which month and which day. I remember thinking I didn’t know if it would get a little worse. ”

Went it turned out that Kirjavainen himself had managed to call the emergency center, but had not been able to tell who was and what had happened. The emergency center had located the location using the location information of the Variegated mobile phone.

The passer-by who had become helpful had directed an ambulance to Kirjavainen.

“He owes a big thank you for making sure help find me when the place is so remote.”

The ambulance took Kirjavainen to Jorvi’s emergency department, where a concussion and a fracture of the face were diagnosed. The variegated was 12 hours in concussion monitoring. In addition, he underwent extensive computed tomography examinations, which revealed that there were three fractures in the face.

“The chin was quilted and the cheek. Now I have a good face, “says Kirjavainen.

Paula Kirjavainen was diagnosed with concussion and facial fracture.

Mottled wanted to find out who had helped her and started looking for a benefactor through social media. It soon became apparent that a resident of the same area had come to the rescue Hanna.

The women will meet on Sunday at the request of Kirjavainen.

“Without Hanna, it could have been much worse here. Nice to be able to thank and give her flowers and bubbly! ”

And how did the variegated memory work? Relievingly, it was slowly starting to recover.

“I still have a memory slot of about 45 minutes, but otherwise I’m fine,” Variety sighs.

He also has a petition.

“I’ve always had the good fortune to have had good things done and I’ve never had to feel like I was left without help in an emergency. It is a civic duty to act as exemplary as Hanna. ”

PAVEMENTS have been particularly slippery this winter, especially in southern Finland, which has been reflected in hospital emergency services.

In February, the chief physician Jyrki Salmenkivi said that there have been ten percent more patients with slippage this year than last year at hospitals and injury clinics in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

Compared to the snow-free winter a couple of years ago, there have been up to a third more patients.

The falls have caused, among other things, concussions, fractures of the wrists and other upper extremities, and sprains and fractures of the ankles.