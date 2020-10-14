HS Espoo | Parking spaces will be severely curtailed from the new western metro stations – more parking space will be built for bicycles

Only just over half of the current access parking spaces in the Western Metro are in use. So Espoo has decided to cut down on parking spaces at the new stations.

Western Metro There has been no shortage of access parking spaces at stations in Espoo. About half of the thousand access parking spaces have been in use every day.

The figures are from 2019, ie access parking has been loose even before the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

In contrast, the number of bicycles at the Western Metro stations has exceeded expectations, and in some places the stations have had more bikes than bike seats.

“The number of car access parking spaces is well prepared for the future. That’s one thing that explains the low utilization rate, ”says Espoo’s Director of Urban Technology Harri Denmark.

“This is also a success, as it is always better if people come to the metro station by public transport. In addition, more cycling has taken place at metro stations than initially expected. ”

Because car access parking at western metro stations has been lower than expected, Espoo has decided to reduce the number of access parking spaces at new metro stations.

Initially, a thousand access parking spaces were planned in Kivenlahti alone. Now the number has dropped to seven hundred.

“The impetus has been that when the occupancy rate of the Matinkylä metro access parking spaces has been monitored, about half of the spaces there have been empty. It was a revival that a thousand places in Kivenlahti feel pretty big. We commissioned a study that simulated different options and it looks like a thousand will never be full in any scenario, ”says Denmark.

Access parking spaces are primarily aimed at passengers coming from further afield. Access parking from the new Länsimetro stations will be concentrated in Kivenlahti, Espoonlahti and Finnoo.

The city’s plans were first to leave Souka and Kaita stations completely without access parking. The idea was that since the Souka and Kaita stations primarily serve local needs, they are transported to them on foot, by bicycle or by bus. However, 50 access parking spaces have now been allocated to Soukka and Kaita.

Access parking spaces the amount has been agreed with the state and the number of parking spaces is tied to the state contribution to the western metro.

Thus, Espoo cannot decide on its own to cut the number of places, but the final decision on the number of parking places will be made in Parliament. Changes to the western metro access parking should proceed to Parliament later this year, Denmark estimates.

Espoo plans to allocate part of the money originally set aside for the construction of car access parking spaces to improve bicycle access parking. There are plans to build covered, possibly also warm, bicycle access parking spaces, which would specifically support winter cycling.

Access to bicycle parking will also be improved at existing western metro stations.

Espoo has sought along the western metro to direct access parking to centers that already have a lot of services already in place.

“It adds value to the services associated with access parking. This allows parking spaces to be shared. If the spaces were only for access parking, they would be empty for half a day. Building access parking is expensive, and we want good use of the spaces, ”says Denmark.

Today, access parking along the western metro in Espoo costs two euros at all stations. It is possible that pricing will change in the future.

“There has been a discussion that there should be some staggering in payments so that access parking in Kivenlahti would be cheaper than in Tapiola. This would encourage Länsiväylä users to switch to the metro as far as possible in the west, but no decisions have been made on this. ”

With these prospects, the western metro traffic on the section between Matinkylä and Kivenlahti should start in 2023. However, access parking is not yet ready at all stations at that stage, Denmark recalls.

For example, in the case of the Finno metro center, a complaint about the town plan slows down construction. The town plan for the station area in Kaita is also being prepared again.

“Without a town plan, we haven’t been able to go very far in planning parking.”

The first 400 of the Kivenlahti access parking spaces are to be implemented in a parking facility, which is currently being planned and is scheduled to open at the same time as the metro starts operating. The remaining 300 access parking spaces will be built in Kivenlahti later.

With these prospects, the Gulf of Espoo is the only one of the new stations on the western metro, whose final access parking spaces will be ready when the metro starts operating. In Espoonlahti, parking spaces will be provided in connection with the Lippulaiva shopping center. The shopping center is scheduled for completion in 2022.

