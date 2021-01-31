HS Espoo | One bridge led to communist closed lands – Sune Sahlstedt has spent almost his entire life figuring out what happened next to Espoo

The Soviet Union was a neighbor of Espoo, but it was not talked about to children at the time. That’s why Sune Sahlstedt, who lived on the border, decided to do everything differently with today’s young people.

When watching From the corners of Espoo’s Saunalahti and Kivenlahti, along the Espoonlahti bridge to the west to Kirkkonummi, you can directly see Finland’s military history. So if you know what you see.

In 1944–56, not only the current border between Espoo and Kirkkonummi crossed the Gulf of Espoo, but also the border between Finland and the Soviet Union. However, the neighbor was only renting in and around Porkkalanniemi.

From Kirkkonummi Sune Sahlstedt know. The 70-year-old pensioner has studied the local history of the area and photographed the Porkkala regions, for example, for years.

“History is interesting. Especially the history of Saunalahti, the history of Kauklahti, the history of Finland and the military history of Finland, ”says Sahlstedt.

Finland had had to lease Porkkalanniemi and its surroundings to the Soviet Union as a base for 50 years after the war. The country was finally handed over to Finland in the YYA spirit after 11 years.

At that time, there was no Espoonlahti bridge, but the Espoonlahti, which was the border water, was crossed along the Muulo bridge, ie the Bastvik bridge. The Muulo bridge still exists, it crosses the water as an extension of the Old Jorvaksentie south of Länsiväylä.

Porkkala border boom photographed in September 1955.­

Of course, many know this, especially Sune Sahlstedt. He has been crossing bridges back and forth all his life. Sahlstedt’s father was born in Gunnarskulla in 1914. He and Sahlstedt’s mother, who was born in the Porvoo countryside in 1917, died in 1996.

The father had to leave Porkkalanniemi, like other Finnish residents in the area, to evacuate from the Soviet occupation. The family lived for a long time on Laitmanintie in Harmaaniity, near Kauklahden-Espoonlahti in the westernmost part of Espoo.

“My father never returned to Kirkkonummi. He and my mother lived in Espoo for the rest of their lives. I myself built a detached house in Gunnarskulla, which was completed in 1993. My father was born here. Here he spent his childhood and youth, ”Sahlstedt says by phone from his home.

Porkkala was returned to Finland in 1956.­

Sahlstedt has taken a lot of pictures from all over the rental area. The approximately 380 square kilometer area included Porkkalanniemi, Upinniemi, parts of Degerby, Kirkkonummi, Siuntio, Inkoo, as well as islands and water areas from Espoo, among others.

Lately, Sahlstedt has been passionate about filming on a drone. He will send by e-mail aerial photographs of places where the border between Finland and the Soviet Union has passed.

“Here is a picture of the mouth of the Gulf of Espoon taken from Hirsala. Pentala, Herrö, where the Reds committed murders in 1918, and behind Pentala you can see Staffan, from where Operation Erna left in 1941.

The Espoo Bay Bridge currently crosses the border waters of Espoo and Kirkkonummi, which in 1944–56 was also the border of the Finnish-Soviet lease area in Porkkala. The photo was taken from above Kallvik Bay to the south.­

From this looks when viewed from a bird’s eye view. But one might just imagine what life was like in the low rented area.

Sahlstedt has no personal memories of the Soviet lease. He has studied history books and documents. On the first day of the interview, he was just about to go to visit the National Archives in Helsinki to pick up more information.

“I was so small back then, only five years old when the Soviets finally left. It wasn’t until later that we started talking about them, ”says Sune Sahlstedt.

He himself has acted differently. He also tells history to children.

“The hobby of the homeland has started just for the sake of interest. At one time I was involved in orienteering clubs, in Kruununhaa Reima-34 and later in the direction of Espoo, ”says Sahlstedt.

“I taught kindergarten children orienteering, and a couple of times I went on a tour with the kids. We came across a camping class from Saunalahti school. I asked the teacher if I could do something, I have a lot of material, ”Sahlstedt says.

Porkkala returned to Finland in the wake of the expired lease of the Soviet Union.­

And that’s where it started. Sahlstedt went with the children on local history-themed walks and virtual excursions at school. Historic walking tours continue.

Recently, Sahlstedt announced Saunalahti – events and services on Facebook on Saturday 23 January: “A small tour of Harmaaniity and Tillinmäki will be walked outside the school. And even if no one does not come, then I am then the next time, say, Saturday 30 january equally agree as always, waiting for new adventurers of the “Sahlstedt wrote.

In vain Sahlstedt thought no one would come. Seven people interested in local history came to the tour. In her earlier report, Sahlstedt received perhaps the most important feedback through a mother:

“The offspring also recommended Sun’s round. The current high school student was at Saunalahti school a couple of years ago, and you had visited his class to tell history on a couple of occasions. She recalled these times with warmth and hoped that all the other students would make you a guest as well, ”Mom conveyed a young message.

Sahlstedt is pleased with the message. After all, we are talking about young people not being interested in the past and not knowing history. And when you don’t know where you were before, in the absence of a benchmark, it’s impossible to know where you are now. But yes, young people are interested, Sahlstedt knows. There just has to be someone who tells.

Saranda (left) and Dorian Hasani cleared the snow from the Monument to the Fallen White in the Battle of Sigurds in 1918.­

This for the story, Sahlstedt and the photographer would visit the Sigurds Battle Memorial. Four- and five-year-olds who happened to be there Saranda and Dorian Hasani hardly know about the Finnish Civil War or the Battle of Sigurds.

They have nothing to do with them, except, of course, now that they have stripped the snow of the names of the killed White Guards. Perhaps they, like Sune Sahlstedt, will sometimes return to the historic scene.

Support for Sahlstedt’s history hobby has also come from Saunalahti, Espoo. “Neighbor’s Man” was horrified to see the maintenance’s announcement on the area’s Facebook group that the group is for Saunalahti residents: “I don’t know if I can be part of this group anymore if I have to live in Saunalahti because I live in Kirkkonummi today?” he pondered in his comment.

The administrator immediately replied, “Hi Sune, you have brought great knowledge and experience of the residential area to this group and have been really active in sharing this valuable traditional knowledge as well. I think it would be great if you continued in the group. ”

Finnish border guards crossed the Muulo bridge at the former Soviet border boom on the day of Porkkala’s return on January 26, 1956.­

A monument to the restoration of Porkkala was unveiled in 2006 near Old Jorvaksentie.­

