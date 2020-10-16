Upgrade
HS Espoo | “On paper, the guides should be fine” – Espoo checks Tapiola’s signs, because people looking for theater get lost

October 16, 2020
The maintenance side of Espoo will find out whether the signs leading to the city theater are in order. People have strayed on their way to the screenings.

Tapiolan The effects of the construction sites on the daily life of the city theater are known in Espoo, the city says.

HS wrote on Friday about a strange problem at the Espoo City Theater. Incoming public spectators in particular have difficulty finding the theater, and many are late for screenings.

The signs have been discussed with the City Theater before, says the City of Espoo’s Traffic Management Manager. Antti Savolainen.

Read more: Espoo City Theater has a strange problem: Spectators do not have time to get to the screenings from the metro station, because they get lost on construction sites

Savolainen says that after seeing the HS news, he was in contact with the maintenance side of the city. He now says he has asked maintenance to make sure the guided tour of the city theater has been carried out according to the latest plan.

“On paper, the guides should be in order. Now I am not quite sure whether they have been implemented on the terrain as they should be, ”says Savolainen.

Previously the marketing and communications manager of the city theater said he understood that signs for pedestrians are the responsibility of different parties than signs for motorists.

According to Savolainen, the responsibilities are scattered, but in different ways. The Espoo City Transport Unit is responsible for signage for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, as well as for signs at the bus terminal, for example, says Savolainen.

“All signs on the ground in Tapiola are our responsibility. If you go to the Aino shopping center, the signs are the responsibility of the shopping center and on the metro side Länsimetro. ”

Savolainen adds that he understands that the decentralization of guidance responsibilities can seem awkward to a layman.

Different However, the parties strive to work closely together in Tapiola’s guidance, Savolainen says. He urges citizens to provide feedback on their findings to the city feedback service.

But what if you are not sure who is responsible for which sign?

“If necessary, we pass the feedback on to the right party. We prefer to give feedback to us when not given at all. ”

.

