HS Espoo | Niittykumpu’s iconic gas station is now gone

The Teboil gas station, which operated in Niittykummu for more than half a century, was demolished, and there is now an empty field in its place.

A year at the beginning, Niittykummu was taken to dismantle one of Espoo’s most iconic gas stations.

Niittykumpu’s Teboil was completed in 1969. Now the building has been demolished, and there is now an empty field.

The city plans to replace the gas station with a market area.

Traditional the gas station was an important meeting place for many Espoo residents, but over the decades the surrounding city grew past the gas station.

Especially in the last few years, Teboil represented to many the old gas station culture, which is no longer available in many places due to the proliferation of cold stations.

Helsingin Sanomat visited in February 2022 getting to know each other to the gas station and its regular customers.

Read more: “I can’t take it anymore” – The modern drivers who are completely in the alley were the last straw for the brothers from Espoo, who have to close the gas station of the old union

Espoo For years, the city has wanted to build a green market area in place of the gas station, which would complement the neighborhood that has grown up around the metro station.

In February 2022, the city government approved a change to the site plan, which enables the implementation of the plans.

Niittykumpu Teboil closed its doors permanently last year.

Read more: “I can’t take it anymore” – The modern drivers who are completely in the alley were the last straw for the brothers from Espoo, who have to close the gas station of the old union

Read more: The legendary gas station is being demolished in Espoo

Read more: Espoo wants a new landmark: The observational pictures show towers and green roofs

Read more: Personal branding will be taught to young athletes in Espoo