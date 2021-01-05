No Result
HS Espoo | Mysterious spots appeared on the roof of a new rough shopping center in Espoo – “It is not a roof leak”

January 5, 2021
Moisture spots that appeared on the roof of the shopping center Ainoa attracted customers’ attention.

5.1. 12:35

Espoo Moisture marks on the roof of the only Aino shopping center in Tapiola have sparked discussion in the Facebook group Puskaradio in Tapiola. Based on pictures released by the group on New Year’s Day, there appear to be more damp spots on the roof. A bucket was also placed on the floor.

The problem has been known to the mall, says Aino’s commercial director Marja-Liisa Neuvonen.

“It’s not a roof leak, and it’s not a serious matter,” he says.

According to Neuvonen, the cause of the leak is currently being investigated.

“As soon as more is found out, we can also decide what is the best way to fix it.”

When was the matter noticed?

“This particular point has probably been noticed just on the day the water started to drip. The matter has been clarified in the past. “

Above the point that seeped into the water is the Länsituulen pedestrian street.­Picture: Reader image

Paragraph, from which water has seeped on the floor, is located near the junction of two different buildings. Neuvonen says that the building has various water and sewer pipes as well as joints in the buildings. Above is Länsituulen pedestrian street.

According to the council, water seepage from the ceiling can be caused by many different reasons.

“This could be, for example, a leaking seal at the pipe joint. As has been said, the cause is being investigated. ”

Is the water still dripping?

“At least not to my knowledge,” Neuvonen says.

