HS Espoo | Merita Hietanen came up with an ingenious way to attract people to the cleaning industry: A bag full of surprises is attached to the trash cans

In Tapiola, the used masks that tarnish nature inspired the help of the work. A church employee tuned the trash cans to be crown-friendly.

Tapiolan parish employee Merita Hietanen devises a gratifying garbage collection campaign. Those interested can pick up trash cans with all the spices.

Spring is a typical time to gather people for help, but the congregation was now especially tired of the plagues of the Corona period, that is, the face masks lying here and there in the country.

“They’re being thrown in awful numbers, especially at bus stops and around shops. I wanted to wake people up with this rapture. ”

Volunteer coordinator Hietanen’s genius stamp was to attach a garbage bag, gloves, your hands and sponge chocolate to the pliers. When picking up rubbish, the helper can inject the mouth sweet.

“It’s a bit of a joy to have, for example, done a quarter of a spurt in the vicinity.”

The parish’s Facebook page also suggests going for a run with pliers, so-called running blogging. The potential risk of infection posed by picking up face masks and other debris has been taken into account by including protective gloves and hand gloves.

Tapiolan for the parish The Tapiola Spring Cleaning campaign is the first of its kind and has been running for a week. The congregation was pleasantly surprised when the first pliers of the campaign were taken out of hand.

Hietanen plans to tweak the pliers more soon, so that as many people who are environmentally and cleaning-minded as possible can get involved in spring activities. Pliers can be picked up from the Premises Virsu on Tapiontori and from a nearby library as soon as they are available.

The pliers must be kept as their own. Hietanen hopes that it would inspire people to consider the well-being and cleanliness of nature and their own activities as part of the environment.

“We wanted to make garbage tongs our own, if only garbage collection would become a way for people. It is a small investment from us to take care of nature. ”

Hieta has also worried about the inaction, boredom, and loneliness caused by the Corona period for some. Taking care of nature and your own movement can be one piece of the solution.